SectorRetail
Open₹229.9
Prev. Close₹227.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹17.2
Day's High₹238.95
Day's Low₹227.95
52 Week's High₹314
52 Week's Low₹131.14
Book Value₹35.82
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)408.7
P/E48.19
EPS4.73
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.1
2.85
2.19
2.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
44.18
50.33
32.54
29.48
Net Worth
61.28
53.18
34.73
31.63
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,023.25
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,306.6
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
650.1
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.35
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
865.05
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Gaurav Goel
Whole-time Director
Shweta Goel
Director
Rakesh Kumar Goel
Independent Director
DINESH ARYA
Independent Director
Nil Kamal Samanta
Independent Director
Vinita Saraf
Reports by Logica Infoway Ltd
Summary
Eastern Logica Infoway Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Oswal Infotech Private Limited, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated July 28, 1995, issued by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. The name of Company was changed to Eastern Infoway Private Limited, on December 5, 2000. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Company at an Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on December 18, 2000, and consequent upon conversion, name of the Company changed to Eastern Infoway Limited. Further, name of the Company was changed to Eastern Logica Infoway Limited dated February 3, 2003, issued by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal.The Company is engaged in multi-brand retail and retail selling as well as distribution of branded smart phones, IT hardware, software and allied accessories and services. It provides networking and security solution to the consumers.The Company commenced their business operations in year 1995. Since the commencement of business, it has been steadily increasing the market reach to cover 11 cities across the country by setting up retail stores, distribution centres, venturing into ecommerce and setting virtual offices. There has been a continuous rise in revenue from operations and moreover it has demonstrated profitability with operating performance.In 2012, the Company diversified their operations by venturing into the e-commerce space by associating with the largest players of the e-commerce market. It ha
Read More
The Logica Infoway Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹238.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Logica Infoway Ltd is ₹408.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Logica Infoway Ltd is 48.19 and 6.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Logica Infoway Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Logica Infoway Ltd is ₹131.14 and ₹314 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Logica Infoway Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 70.88%, 6 Month at -8.58%, 3 Month at -6.79% and 1 Month at 4.85%.
