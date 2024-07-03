iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Logica Infoway Ltd Share Price

238.95
(4.83%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:05:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open229.9
  • Day's High238.95
  • 52 Wk High314
  • Prev. Close227.95
  • Day's Low227.95
  • 52 Wk Low 131.14
  • Turnover (lac)17.2
  • P/E48.19
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value35.82
  • EPS4.73
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)408.7
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Logica Infoway Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

229.9

Prev. Close

227.95

Turnover(Lac.)

17.2

Day's High

238.95

Day's Low

227.95

52 Week's High

314

52 Week's Low

131.14

Book Value

35.82

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

408.7

P/E

48.19

EPS

4.73

Divi. Yield

0

Logica Infoway Ltd Corporate Action

15 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

15 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 Jul, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

17 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Logica Infoway Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Logica Infoway Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:24 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Jun-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.58%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.58%

Non-Promoter- 26.41%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.41%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Logica Infoway Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.1

2.85

2.19

2.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

44.18

50.33

32.54

29.48

Net Worth

61.28

53.18

34.73

31.63

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Logica Infoway Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,023.25

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,306.6

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

650.1

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.35

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

865.05

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Logica Infoway Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Gaurav Goel

Whole-time Director

Shweta Goel

Director

Rakesh Kumar Goel

Independent Director

DINESH ARYA

Independent Director

Nil Kamal Samanta

Independent Director

Vinita Saraf

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Logica Infoway Ltd

Summary

Eastern Logica Infoway Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Oswal Infotech Private Limited, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated July 28, 1995, issued by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. The name of Company was changed to Eastern Infoway Private Limited, on December 5, 2000. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Company at an Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on December 18, 2000, and consequent upon conversion, name of the Company changed to Eastern Infoway Limited. Further, name of the Company was changed to Eastern Logica Infoway Limited dated February 3, 2003, issued by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal.The Company is engaged in multi-brand retail and retail selling as well as distribution of branded smart phones, IT hardware, software and allied accessories and services. It provides networking and security solution to the consumers.The Company commenced their business operations in year 1995. Since the commencement of business, it has been steadily increasing the market reach to cover 11 cities across the country by setting up retail stores, distribution centres, venturing into ecommerce and setting virtual offices. There has been a continuous rise in revenue from operations and moreover it has demonstrated profitability with operating performance.In 2012, the Company diversified their operations by venturing into the e-commerce space by associating with the largest players of the e-commerce market. It ha
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Logica Infoway Ltd share price today?

The Logica Infoway Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹238.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Logica Infoway Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Logica Infoway Ltd is ₹408.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Logica Infoway Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Logica Infoway Ltd is 48.19 and 6.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Logica Infoway Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Logica Infoway Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Logica Infoway Ltd is ₹131.14 and ₹314 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Logica Infoway Ltd?

Logica Infoway Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 70.88%, 6 Month at -8.58%, 3 Month at -6.79% and 1 Month at 4.85%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Logica Infoway Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Logica Infoway Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.59 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.41 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Logica Infoway Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.