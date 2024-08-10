|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|9 Aug 2024
|15 Jul 2024
|AGM 09/08/2024 This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., Monday, July 15, 2024 at 2.30 P.M and concluded at 3.15 P.M. Declaration of voting Results with scrutinizers Report for 29th Annual General Meeting of Logica Infoway Limited [Formerly Eastern Logica Infoway Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024) REVISED PROCEEDING OF 29TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF LOGICA INFOWAY LIMITED (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.