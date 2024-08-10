AGM 09/08/2024 This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., Monday, July 15, 2024 at 2.30 P.M and concluded at 3.15 P.M. Declaration of voting Results with scrutinizers Report for 29th Annual General Meeting of Logica Infoway Limited [Formerly Eastern Logica Infoway Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024) REVISED PROCEEDING OF 29TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF LOGICA INFOWAY LIMITED (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)