Logica Infoway Ltd Summary

Eastern Logica Infoway Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Oswal Infotech Private Limited, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated July 28, 1995, issued by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. The name of Company was changed to Eastern Infoway Private Limited, on December 5, 2000. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Company at an Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on December 18, 2000, and consequent upon conversion, name of the Company changed to Eastern Infoway Limited. Further, name of the Company was changed to Eastern Logica Infoway Limited dated February 3, 2003, issued by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal.The Company is engaged in multi-brand retail and retail selling as well as distribution of branded smart phones, IT hardware, software and allied accessories and services. It provides networking and security solution to the consumers.The Company commenced their business operations in year 1995. Since the commencement of business, it has been steadily increasing the market reach to cover 11 cities across the country by setting up retail stores, distribution centres, venturing into ecommerce and setting virtual offices. There has been a continuous rise in revenue from operations and moreover it has demonstrated profitability with operating performance.In 2012, the Company diversified their operations by venturing into the e-commerce space by associating with the largest players of the e-commerce market. It has set up 8 multi brand retail outlets and 3 distribution centres. The local market knowledge, careful product assortment, and efficiency in the supply chain operations coupled with their services has enabled the Company in providing customers a wide range of smart phones, IT hardware & peripherals to shop from at competitive prices. Additionally, the customers can hand-pick the product best suited to their needs.In 2023, Company opened a new distribution office in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh and further expanded the business by opening of its 30th retail outlet in Noida in 2024.