|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Jan 2025
|8 Jan 2025
|Logica Infoway Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Increase the Authorised Capital of the company; 2. To change the Clause V - Authorised Capital of Memorandum of Association accordingly; 3. To consider and evaluate proposal for raising of funds by the company by way of inter alia preferential allotment of Equity Shares or through any other permissible mode under applicable laws 4. To consider convening an extra-ordinary general meeting to seek approval of the shareholders in respect of the aforesaid proposals and approve notice of the same; 5. Any other business as Board may deem fit to discuss with the permission of the Chairman Outcome of Board Meeting held for Increase in Authorised Share Capital, Alteration in MOA & AOA and Approval of Preferential Issue of Shares to Promoter and Non Promoter Category, EGM Notice and Appointment of Scrutinizer to scrutinize e-voting process. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/01/2025)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|Logica Infoway Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended 30th September 2024. Financial Results for the half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 Sep 2024
|21 Sep 2024
|Outcome of BM for the following purpose: 1. Noting of resignation of Ms. Priyanka Baid, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer with effect from closing of business hours of 23rd September, 2024. 2. Approval of the appointment of Ms. Priyanka Gera, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer with effect from 24th September, 2024. 3. Designation of the Delhi office as the Corporate Office. 4. Approval for keeping and maintenance of the minutes book at corporate office (Delhi).
|Board Meeting
|15 Jul 2024
|5 Jul 2024
|Logica Infoway Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday the 15th Day of July 2024 at 2:30 P.M. at the Registered Office situated at 2 Saklat Place 1st Floor Kolkata-700072 to transact the following business: 1. Taking note of the Sanction Letter Received from the Bank for enhancement of CC limit. 2. Re-appointment of Mr. Gaurav Goel as Managing Director. 3. Revision of the Remuneration of Mrs. Shweta Goel Whole-time Director of the company. 4. Taking Approval and Issuing the Notice of the upcoming Annual General Meeting. 5. Appointment of Mr. Suprabhat Chakraborty as Scrutinizer for the upcoming Annual General Meeting. 6. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., Monday, July 15, 2024 at 2.30 P.M and concluded at 3.15 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|Eastern Logica Infoway Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Half year and financial year ended March 31 2024 and other items as per the enclosed agenda. Financial Result For the half year and year ended March 31, 2024. In terms of the provisions of Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule Ill) and 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, we enclose the following statements for the half year and year ended 31 March 2024, which were approved and taken on record at the meeting of the Board of Directors held today, i.e. 30th May, 2024: a) Statement of Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Half year and year ended 31st March 2024 along with Audit Report. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Feb 2024
|27 Feb 2024
|Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended), we would like to inform you that the Board Meeting of the Company was held today, February 27, 2024, which commenced at 12:30 P.M. and concluded at 1:35 P.M., the Board of Directors of the Company has inter alia, considered and approved the following: - 1. Allotment of Bonus shares to existing shareholders as per the record date. 2. Sanction of adhoc limit of Rs. 8 Crore with State Bank of India. 3. Application for enhancement of CC/EPC/PCFC/WCDL/BG limit upto Rs.11 crores with ICICI Bank. 4. Application for registration of Trademark and Logo of the Company. 5. Authorize Mr. Sundeep Mishra for signing and executing Rent Agreements. 6. Opening 14 new retail stores pan india. 7. Application for Trade Licence for new retail stores within west Bengal. 8. Application for new POS Machines for every retail outlet to be open.
|Board Meeting
|17 Jan 2024
|9 Jan 2024
|Eastern Logica Infoway Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to the Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 17 January 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia to consider the matter forming the part of the agenda item. Board Meeting of the Company -was held today january 17,2024 which commenced atb2:30 p.M. and conctuded at 04:00 P.M., The following items were discussed in the meeting: - The Board approved the Change of Name of the Company from EASTERN LOGICA INOWAY LIMITED to LOGICA INTOWAY LIMITED as approved by RoC and consequential alterations i, Mro.ndum of Association and Articles of Assoiiation ofthe Company subject to approval of shareholders. 2. Increase in Authorised capital: Considered and approved increase in Authorised capital from Rs 3.00 crore (divided into 30p0,000 Equity Shares ofRs. l0 each) to Rs. 17.25 Crore (Divided into i,ZZ,SO,OOO equity Shares ofis. tO iaci) and corresponding amendments to the Clause V ofthe Mro.undu* of Association ofthe Company subject to approval by the members 3. Bonus Issue: The Board considered and recommended a bonus issue in the ratio of 5:1 i.e. Five new bonus Equity Share for everyone existing fully paidup EquityShares of Rs.l0/- each,Subject to approval by the members and any other applicable statutory and regulatory approvals. 4. Cut-off date for the purpose of remote e-voting in the Extra ordinary General Meeting of the Company will be Thursday, February I 2024. 5. The Board also approved the proposal to convene and hold the Extra ordinary ceneral Meeting of the Shareholders oithe company on Saturday, February 10,2024, at 2:00 P.M at 2 Saklat Place, Ir Floor Kolkata, West Bengal 700072. 6. Approval ofthe draft notice ofExtra Ordinary General Meeting 8. Resignation of SCM Associates as Intemal Auditor with effect from 6tb Jantary,2024. 9. Ap-pointment of Punit Pandey & Associates as Intemal auditor ofthe company or the year ended 3 lr March 2024 (Annexure B). l0 Appointment of Mr. Suprabhat Chakaborty, Practicing Company Secreta4r as Scrutinizer for the upcoming Extra ordinary General Meeting going to be hetd on lfth of February,2024 at 2 saklat Place, It Floor Kolkata, West Bengal700072. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 17.01.2024) INCREASE IN AUTHORISED CAPITAL Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended), we would like to inform you that the Board Meeting of the Company was held today, January 17, 2024, which commenced at 02:30 P.M. and concluded at 04:00 P.M., The following items were discussed in the meeting: - The Board approved the change of name of the Company from Eastern Logica Infoway Limited to Logica Infoway Limited. RESIGNATION AND APPOINTMENT OF INTERNAL AUDITOR. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/01/2024)
