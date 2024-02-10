iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Logica Infoway Ltd EGM

257.3
(1.32%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Logica Infoway CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM17 Jan 202410 Feb 2024
The following items were discussed in the meeting: - The Board approved the Change of Name of the Company from EASTERN LOGICA INOWAY LIMITED to LOGICA INTOWAY LIMITED as approved by RoC and consequential alterations i, Mro.ndum of Association and Articles of Assoiiation ofthe Company subject to approval of shareholders. Increase in Authorised capital: Considered and approved increase in Authorised capital from Rs 3.00 crore (divided into 30p0,000 Equity Shares ofRs. l0 each) to Rs. 17.25 Crore (Divided into i,ZZ,SO,OOO equity Shares ofis. tO iaci) and corresponding amendments to the Clause V ofthe Mro.undu* of Association ofthe Company subject to approval by the members Bonus Issue: The Board considered and recommended a bonus issue in the ratio of 5:1 i.e. Five new bonus Equity Share for everyone existing fully paidup EquityShares of Rs.l0/- each,Subject to approval by the members and any other applicable statutory and regulatory approvals. 4. Cut-off date for the purpose of remote e-voting in the Extra ordinary General Meeting of the Company will be Thursday, February I 2024. 5. The Board also approved the proposal to convene and hold the Extra ordinary ceneral Meeting of the Shareholders oithe company on Saturday, February 10,2024, at 2:00 P.M at 2 Saklat Place, Ir Floor Kolkata, West Bengal 700072. 6. Approval ofthe draft notice ofExtra Ordinary General Meeting 8. Resignation of SCM Associates as Intemal Auditor with effect from 6tb Jantary,2024. 9. Ap-pointment of Punit Pandey & Associates as Intemal auditor ofthe company or the year ended 3 lr March 2024 (Annexure B). l0 Appointment of Mr. Suprabhat Chakaborty, Practicing Company Secreta4r as Scrutinizer for the upcoming Extra ordinary General Meeting going to be hetd on lfth of February,2024 at 2 saklat Place, It Floor Kolkata, West Bengal700072. PROCEEDING OF EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024) Voting Result and Scrutinizers Report as per Regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Logica Infoway: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Logica Infoway Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.