The following items were discussed in the meeting: - The Board approved the Change of Name of the Company from EASTERN LOGICA INOWAY LIMITED to LOGICA INTOWAY LIMITED as approved by RoC and consequential alterations i, Mro.ndum of Association and Articles of Assoiiation ofthe Company subject to approval of shareholders. Increase in Authorised capital: Considered and approved increase in Authorised capital from Rs 3.00 crore (divided into 30p0,000 Equity Shares ofRs. l0 each) to Rs. 17.25 Crore (Divided into i,ZZ,SO,OOO equity Shares ofis. tO iaci) and corresponding amendments to the Clause V ofthe Mro.undu* of Association ofthe Company subject to approval by the members Bonus Issue: The Board considered and recommended a bonus issue in the ratio of 5:1 i.e. Five new bonus Equity Share for everyone existing fully paidup EquityShares of Rs.l0/- each,Subject to approval by the members and any other applicable statutory and regulatory approvals. 4. Cut-off date for the purpose of remote e-voting in the Extra ordinary General Meeting of the Company will be Thursday, February I 2024. 5. The Board also approved the proposal to convene and hold the Extra ordinary ceneral Meeting of the Shareholders oithe company on Saturday, February 10,2024, at 2:00 P.M at 2 Saklat Place, Ir Floor Kolkata, West Bengal 700072. 6. Approval ofthe draft notice ofExtra Ordinary General Meeting 8. Resignation of SCM Associates as Intemal Auditor with effect from 6tb Jantary,2024. 9. Ap-pointment of Punit Pandey & Associates as Intemal auditor ofthe company or the year ended 3 lr March 2024 (Annexure B). l0 Appointment of Mr. Suprabhat Chakaborty, Practicing Company Secreta4r as Scrutinizer for the upcoming Extra ordinary General Meeting going to be hetd on lfth of February,2024 at 2 saklat Place, It Floor Kolkata, West Bengal700072. PROCEEDING OF EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024) Voting Result and Scrutinizers Report as per Regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)