To the Members of

Longview Tea Company Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of LONGVIEW TEA COMPANY LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 and its profit including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA" s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. This matter was addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on this matter. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matters Response to Key Audit Matters Property, Plant and Equipment There are areas where management judgment impacts the carrying value of property, plant and equipment and their respective depreciation rates. We assessed the controls in place over the Property, Plant and Equipment, evaluated the appropriateness of capitalization process, performed tests of details on costs capitalized, the timeliness of the capitalization of the assets and the de-recognition criteria for assets retired from active use. We do not consider this management judgement to be of high risk of significant misstatement or to be subject to significant level of judgment Due to the materiality in the context of the Balance Sheet of the Company, this is considered to be an area which had the significant effect on the overall audit strategy and allocation of resources in planning and completing our audit. In performing these procedures, we reviewed the judgements made by management including the natureofunderlyingcostscapitalized;determination of realizable value of the assets retired from active use; the appropriateness of assets lives applied in the calculation of depreciation; and the useful lives of assets prescribed in Schedule II to the Act and as per material accounting policies of the Company.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report and Business Responsibility Report, but does not include the financial statements and our Auditors Report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance or conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read the other information, which we will obtain after the date of the auditors report and if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged With Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an Auditors Report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: • identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations or the override of internal control. • obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. • evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. • conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our Auditors Report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our Auditors Report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matter. We describe this matter in our Auditors Report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, and on the basis of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which, to the best of our knowledge and belief, were necessary for the purposes of our audit; b) in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; c) the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; d) in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 as amended; e) on the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act; f) with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, as required under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; g) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act, relating to managerial remuneration; h) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. the Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements – Refer to Note No. 26 of the financial statements; ii. the Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and iii. there were no amounts due which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend to or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds(which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend to or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v. The company has not proposed/declared/paid any dividend during the year. vi. Based on our examination, including test checks, the company has utilized accounting software with an audit trail (edit log) feature for maintaining its books of account, which has consistently operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions. During our audit, we did not find any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per statutory requirements for record retention.

For V. SINGHI & ASSOCIATES

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.: 311017E

(Naveen Taparia) Partner

Place: Kolkata Membership No.: 058433 Date: : 3rd May, 2024 UDIN : 24058433BKFCEV6014

Annexure ‘A to the Independent Auditors Report

Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of Longview Tea Company Limited on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024: i. (a) (A) The Company has generally maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of its Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company does not have any intangible assets;

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at regular intervals which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. In our opinion, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification and the same has been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company does not hold any immovable properties. Accordingly, clause 3(i)(c) of the order is not applicable.

(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. ii. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, physical verification of inventory has been carried at reasonable intervals by the management and, in our opinion and to the best of our knowledge, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and no discrepancies were noticed between the physical stocks and the book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, at any point of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable. iii. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the audit procedure carried on by us, the Company has not provided, during the year, any guarantee or security or provided any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to Companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnership or any other parties except investment made in and provided unsecured loans to Companies.

(a) (A) No loans or advances in the nature of loan or any security or guarantee has been provided during the year to its subsidiaries, associate and joint venture.

(B) According to the information and explanations given to us , during the year, the Company has not provided loans to companies, and the balance outstanding of such loans as at the balance sheet date is Rs. 92,275.17 (Rs. in ‘000); (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the investments made during the year, prima facie, are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.Further, we are unable to comment whether the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans or advances in the nature of loans are prejudicial or not to the companys interest; (c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, there is no stipulation of schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans and hence we are unable to comment whether the repayments or receipts are regular or not, (d) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the amount is not overdue for more than ninety days; (e) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, there has not been any renewal, extension or grant of fresh loans to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties; (f) According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on our examination, the company has provided loans or advances repayable on demand to related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013.The details are as follows:

Particulars Related-Party Amount in Rs. (‘000) Aggregate amount of Loans / advances in nature of loans Repayable on Demand Rs. 92,275.17 Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total loans 100%

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans given, guarantees provided and investments made. v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules 2014, as amended and other relevant provision of the Act. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the order is not applicable. vi. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, for the business activity carried out by the Company. Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable. vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has generally been regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Income Tax, Goods and Services Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues applicable to it. Further, there are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Income Tax, Goods and Services Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues which were in arrears, as at 31st March, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date the same became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are dues outstanding on account of disputes, the details of which are as follows-

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount (in Rs. ‘000) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending The Central Excise Act Excise Duty 792.69 1999-2000 High Court, Calcutta Sales Tax Act Sales Tax 165.66 1977-1978, No details were made 1978-1979, 1979-1980, 1980-1981 available as to the forum where appeal is pending Sales Tax Act Sales Tax 308.10 1995-1996 Assistant Commissioner Sales Tax Act Sales Tax 1,934.61 1998-1999 Assistant Commissioner Sales Tax Act Sales Tax 146.09 2000-2001 Tribunal TRACES TDS Default 4.83 Prior years Tribunal

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). Accordingly, clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable. ix. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on our examination we report that the Company is not declared as willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other Lender.

(c) The company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination, funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not being used during the year for long term purposes by the Company. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(d) of the order is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the order is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable. x. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the books and records, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the order is not applicable. xi. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and as represented by the Management and based on our examination of the books and records of the Company and in accordance with generally accepted auditing practices in India, no material case of frauds by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub- section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year.

(c) No whistle blower complaints have been received by the Company during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xi)(c) of the order is not applicable. xii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable. xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the books and records, in our opinion all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards. xiv. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. (b) We have considered the Internal Audit Report for the year ended under audit, issued to the company during the year, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions specified under section 192 of the Act with directors or persons connected with directors during the year. Accordingly, Clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable. xvi. (a) With reference to Note 38 of the Financial Statements, the Company recorded and disclosed fair value notional gain on Investments in compliance with IND AS109, which temporarily exceeded the gains from trading in commodities. As such, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) In view of and for the reason stated in Clause 3(xvi)(a) above, the company is not required to obtain a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. (d) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016).

xvii. According to the information given to us based on our examination, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year but has incurred cash losses of Rs. 471.13 (Rs. in ‘000) in the immediately preceding financial year. xviii. According to the information given to us and based on our examination, there has not been any resignation of the Statutory Auditors of the Company during the year. xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all the liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the books and records, section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the company. Accordingly, Clause 3 (xx) of the Order is not applicable.

For V. SINGHI & ASSOCIATES

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No.: 311017E

(Naveen Taparia)

Partner

Place: Kolkata Membership No.: . 058433

Date: 3rd May, 2024

UDIN : 24058433BKFCEV6014

Annexure ‘B to the Independent Auditors Report

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report

Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Longview Tea Company Limited on the Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Longview Tea Company Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by the ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For V. SINGHI & ASSOCIATES

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No.: 311017E

(Naveen Taparia)

Partner

Place: Kolkata

Membership No.: . 058433

Date: 3rd May, 2024

UDIN : 24058433BKFCEV6014