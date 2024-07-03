Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹53.38
Prev. Close₹50
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹53.38
Day's Low₹49.11
52 Week's High₹64.94
52 Week's Low₹26.06
Book Value₹59.38
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14.73
P/E9.21
EPS5.43
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.81
13.28
13.45
9.68
Net Worth
17.81
16.28
16.45
12.68
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.22
1.15
0.41
0.57
yoy growth (%)
6.31
175.79
-26.82
14.53
Raw materials
-1.17
-1.11
-0.39
-0.55
As % of sales
95.81
96.29
93.87
96.33
Employee costs
-0.2
-0.15
-0.21
-0.57
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
5.03
-1.88
0.41
0.2
Depreciation
-0.03
0
0
0
Tax paid
-1.3
0.37
-0.1
-0.18
Working capital
0.38
0.48
0.82
1.42
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.31
175.79
-26.82
14.53
Op profit growth
-87.45
634.68
-42.24
-8.23
EBIT growth
-369.15
-549.04
55.07
341.79
Net profit growth
-346.88
-587.56
1,193.48
-541.18
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Y K Daga
Non Executive Director
P K Daga
Independent Director
Bajrang Agarwal
Independent Director
Hemlata Jhajharia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sujata Pandey
Reports by Longview Tea Company Ltd
Summary
Originally incorporated in 1879, the Longview Tea Company was taken over by the Dagas in 1954. Since then, its performance has been excellent. It is now a Deepak Group Company which is a proud promoter of two more profitable ventures : Deepak Industries and Deepak Spinners. Presently, the Company is engaged in trading of Tea, Ferrous and Non-Ferrous Metals along with earning interest and dividend.Deepak Industries manufactures industrial gear boxes, gears, couplings, clutches, automobile gears and other engineering products with two factories at Calcutta and Faridabad. Deepak Spinners also has two plants, in Baddi, HP, and Guna, MP, to produce synthetic blended yarn with an installed capacity of 41,000 spindles. Having started operations with a single tea estate, Longview now has six gardens spread over Darjeeling and the plains of North Bengal. These are Longview Tea Estate in Darjeeling, Phaguri Tea Estate in Darjeeling (1954), Bhatpara Tea Estate in Dooars (1988), Orange Valley Tea Estate in Darjeeling (1990), the Sanyasisthan Tea Estate in Terai (1991), and the Anandapur Tea Estate in Dooars (1992). It currently produces over 30 lac kg of all varieties of tea -- Darjeeling, CTC and green tea. This has been a profit-making dividend-paying company for years.During the year 1999-2000, in view of the losses suffered by the company it practically sold all tea estates/projects and is driven by other activities/sources.
The Longview Tea Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹49.11 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Longview Tea Company Ltd is ₹14.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Longview Tea Company Ltd is 9.21 and 0.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Longview Tea Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Longview Tea Company Ltd is ₹26.06 and ₹64.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Longview Tea Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 52.36%, 3 Years at 5.53%, 1 Year at 79.53%, 6 Month at 19.90%, 3 Month at -3.88% and 1 Month at -2.95%.
