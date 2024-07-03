iifl-logo-icon 1
Longview Tea Company Ltd Share Price

49.11
(-1.78%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:42:00 AM

  • Open53.38
  • Day's High53.38
  • 52 Wk High64.94
  • Prev. Close50
  • Day's Low49.11
  • 52 Wk Low 26.06
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E9.21
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value59.38
  • EPS5.43
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14.73
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Longview Tea Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

53.38

Prev. Close

50

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

53.38

Day's Low

49.11

52 Week's High

64.94

52 Week's Low

26.06

Book Value

59.38

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14.73

P/E

9.21

EPS

5.43

Divi. Yield

0

Longview Tea Company Ltd Corporate Action

11 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Jul, 2024

arrow

12 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

11 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Longview Tea Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Longview Tea Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:52 AM
Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.37%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.37%

Non-Promoter- 3.50%

Institutions: 3.49%

Non-Institutions: 52.13%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Longview Tea Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14.81

13.28

13.45

9.68

Net Worth

17.81

16.28

16.45

12.68

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1.22

1.15

0.41

0.57

yoy growth (%)

6.31

175.79

-26.82

14.53

Raw materials

-1.17

-1.11

-0.39

-0.55

As % of sales

95.81

96.29

93.87

96.33

Employee costs

-0.2

-0.15

-0.21

-0.57

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

5.03

-1.88

0.41

0.2

Depreciation

-0.03

0

0

0

Tax paid

-1.3

0.37

-0.1

-0.18

Working capital

0.38

0.48

0.82

1.42

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

6.31

175.79

-26.82

14.53

Op profit growth

-87.45

634.68

-42.24

-8.23

EBIT growth

-369.15

-549.04

55.07

341.79

Net profit growth

-346.88

-587.56

1,193.48

-541.18

No Record Found

Longview Tea Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Longview Tea Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Y K Daga

Non Executive Director

P K Daga

Independent Director

Bajrang Agarwal

Independent Director

Hemlata Jhajharia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sujata Pandey

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Longview Tea Company Ltd

Summary

Originally incorporated in 1879, the Longview Tea Company was taken over by the Dagas in 1954. Since then, its performance has been excellent. It is now a Deepak Group Company which is a proud promoter of two more profitable ventures : Deepak Industries and Deepak Spinners. Presently, the Company is engaged in trading of Tea, Ferrous and Non-Ferrous Metals along with earning interest and dividend.Deepak Industries manufactures industrial gear boxes, gears, couplings, clutches, automobile gears and other engineering products with two factories at Calcutta and Faridabad. Deepak Spinners also has two plants, in Baddi, HP, and Guna, MP, to produce synthetic blended yarn with an installed capacity of 41,000 spindles. Having started operations with a single tea estate, Longview now has six gardens spread over Darjeeling and the plains of North Bengal. These are Longview Tea Estate in Darjeeling, Phaguri Tea Estate in Darjeeling (1954), Bhatpara Tea Estate in Dooars (1988), Orange Valley Tea Estate in Darjeeling (1990), the Sanyasisthan Tea Estate in Terai (1991), and the Anandapur Tea Estate in Dooars (1992). It currently produces over 30 lac kg of all varieties of tea -- Darjeeling, CTC and green tea. This has been a profit-making dividend-paying company for years.During the year 1999-2000, in view of the losses suffered by the company it practically sold all tea estates/projects and is driven by other activities/sources.
Company FAQs

What is the Longview Tea Company Ltd share price today?

The Longview Tea Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹49.11 today.

What is the Market Cap of Longview Tea Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Longview Tea Company Ltd is ₹14.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Longview Tea Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Longview Tea Company Ltd is 9.21 and 0.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Longview Tea Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Longview Tea Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Longview Tea Company Ltd is ₹26.06 and ₹64.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Longview Tea Company Ltd?

Longview Tea Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 52.36%, 3 Years at 5.53%, 1 Year at 79.53%, 6 Month at 19.90%, 3 Month at -3.88% and 1 Month at -2.95%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Longview Tea Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Longview Tea Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 44.37 %
Institutions - 3.49 %
Public - 52.14 %

