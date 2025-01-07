iifl-logo-icon 1
Longview Tea Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

50.9
(2.95%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:43:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1.22

1.15

0.41

0.57

yoy growth (%)

6.31

175.79

-26.82

14.53

Raw materials

-1.17

-1.11

-0.39

-0.55

As % of sales

95.81

96.29

93.87

96.33

Employee costs

-0.2

-0.15

-0.21

-0.57

As % of sales

16.35

13.3

52.38

100.47

Other costs

-0.2

-2.74

-0.19

-0.11

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.02

237.79

46.61

20.84

Operating profit

-0.35

-2.85

-0.38

-0.67

OPM

-29.2

-247.39

-92.87

-117.65

Depreciation

-0.03

0

0

0

Interest expense

-0.02

0

-1.1

-0.06

Other income

5.45

0.98

0.8

0.94

Profit before tax

5.03

-1.88

0.41

0.2

Taxes

-1.3

0.37

-0.1

-0.18

Tax rate

-25.81

-19.64

-25.93

-88.41

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.73

-1.51

0.31

0.02

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

3.73

-1.51

0.31

0.02

yoy growth (%)

-346.88

-587.56

1,193.48

-541.18

NPM

304.44

-131.09

74.15

4.19

