|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.22
1.15
0.41
0.57
yoy growth (%)
6.31
175.79
-26.82
14.53
Raw materials
-1.17
-1.11
-0.39
-0.55
As % of sales
95.81
96.29
93.87
96.33
Employee costs
-0.2
-0.15
-0.21
-0.57
As % of sales
16.35
13.3
52.38
100.47
Other costs
-0.2
-2.74
-0.19
-0.11
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.02
237.79
46.61
20.84
Operating profit
-0.35
-2.85
-0.38
-0.67
OPM
-29.2
-247.39
-92.87
-117.65
Depreciation
-0.03
0
0
0
Interest expense
-0.02
0
-1.1
-0.06
Other income
5.45
0.98
0.8
0.94
Profit before tax
5.03
-1.88
0.41
0.2
Taxes
-1.3
0.37
-0.1
-0.18
Tax rate
-25.81
-19.64
-25.93
-88.41
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.73
-1.51
0.31
0.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
3.73
-1.51
0.31
0.02
yoy growth (%)
-346.88
-587.56
1,193.48
-541.18
NPM
304.44
-131.09
74.15
4.19
