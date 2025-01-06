Longview Tea Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
5.03
-1.88
0.41
0.2
Depreciation
-0.03
0
0
0
Tax paid
-1.3
0.37
-0.1
-0.18
Working capital
0.38
0.48
0.82
1.42
Other operating items
Operating
4.08
-1.03
1.14
1.44
Capital expenditure
0
0.32
0
-0.18
Free cash flow
4.08
-0.71
1.14
1.26
Equity raised
19.39
22.39
21.84
21.97
Investing
3.94
-2.68
-0.55
-2.27
Financing
0.14
0
0
0.6
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
27.55
18.99
22.44
21.57
