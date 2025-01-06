iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Longview Tea Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

49
(-2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Longview Tea Company Ltd

Longview Tea FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

5.03

-1.88

0.41

0.2

Depreciation

-0.03

0

0

0

Tax paid

-1.3

0.37

-0.1

-0.18

Working capital

0.38

0.48

0.82

1.42

Other operating items

Operating

4.08

-1.03

1.14

1.44

Capital expenditure

0

0.32

0

-0.18

Free cash flow

4.08

-0.71

1.14

1.26

Equity raised

19.39

22.39

21.84

21.97

Investing

3.94

-2.68

-0.55

-2.27

Financing

0.14

0

0

0.6

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

27.55

18.99

22.44

21.57

Longview Tea : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Longview Tea Company Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.