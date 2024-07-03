Longview Tea Company Ltd Summary

Originally incorporated in 1879, the Longview Tea Company was taken over by the Dagas in 1954. Since then, its performance has been excellent. It is now a Deepak Group Company which is a proud promoter of two more profitable ventures : Deepak Industries and Deepak Spinners. Presently, the Company is engaged in trading of Tea, Ferrous and Non-Ferrous Metals along with earning interest and dividend.Deepak Industries manufactures industrial gear boxes, gears, couplings, clutches, automobile gears and other engineering products with two factories at Calcutta and Faridabad. Deepak Spinners also has two plants, in Baddi, HP, and Guna, MP, to produce synthetic blended yarn with an installed capacity of 41,000 spindles. Having started operations with a single tea estate, Longview now has six gardens spread over Darjeeling and the plains of North Bengal. These are Longview Tea Estate in Darjeeling, Phaguri Tea Estate in Darjeeling (1954), Bhatpara Tea Estate in Dooars (1988), Orange Valley Tea Estate in Darjeeling (1990), the Sanyasisthan Tea Estate in Terai (1991), and the Anandapur Tea Estate in Dooars (1992). It currently produces over 30 lac kg of all varieties of tea -- Darjeeling, CTC and green tea. This has been a profit-making dividend-paying company for years.During the year 1999-2000, in view of the losses suffered by the company it practically sold all tea estates/projects and is driven by other activities/sources.