|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|18 Jul 2024
|11 Jul 2024
|LONGVIEW TEA COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 18.07.2024 The copy of the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 is enclosed herewith for your taking on record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 May 2024
|24 Apr 2024
|LONGVIEW TEA COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 03.05.2024 The copy of the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 is enclosed herewith for your taking on record (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.05.2024)
