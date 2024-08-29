iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Longview Tea Company Ltd AGM

39.41
(-17.72%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Longview Tea CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM29 Aug 202411 Jul 2024
Enclosed herewith copies of newspaper publications made in compliance with MCA circulars in relation to the AGM of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, 29th August, 2024 through VC/OAVM A summary of proceedings of the 145th AGM of the Company held today i.e. 29th August, 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024) We are enclosing herewith Voting Results of the businesses transacted at the 145th AGM as required in terms of Reg 44 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 along with Scrutinizers Report With regard to the 145th AGM of the Company held on 29.08.2024 , enlcosed herewith the Report of the Scrutinizer dt 29.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024)

Longview Tea: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Longview Tea Company Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.