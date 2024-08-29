|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|29 Aug 2024
|11 Jul 2024
|Enclosed herewith copies of newspaper publications made in compliance with MCA circulars in relation to the AGM of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, 29th August, 2024 through VC/OAVM A summary of proceedings of the 145th AGM of the Company held today i.e. 29th August, 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024) We are enclosing herewith Voting Results of the businesses transacted at the 145th AGM as required in terms of Reg 44 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 along with Scrutinizers Report With regard to the 145th AGM of the Company held on 29.08.2024 , enlcosed herewith the Report of the Scrutinizer dt 29.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024)
