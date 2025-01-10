To,

The Members of

LORDS ISHWAR HOTELS LIMITED

Report on the Financial Statement:

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of LORDS ISHWAR HOTELS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Opinion:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of the affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, the profit and the total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion:

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters:

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgments, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

S. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Revenue Recognition Principal Audit Procedures To ensure accuracy of recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosures of revenues and related accounts. We have assessed the Companys internal controls surrounding its revenue transactions; We tested the key controls identified; We performed substantive detail testing by selecting a sample of revenue transactions that we considered appropriate to test the evidence of effectiveness of the internal controls and adherence to accounting policies in recognizing the revenue, and the rebates and discounts there against.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon:

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements:

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in the Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind-AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements:

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgments and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements:

1. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in

"Annexure A".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirement of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with

Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the details of pending litigations and its impact on financial position as at 31st March 2024, under Note - 1 (P) of Significant Accounting Policies and Notes on Financial Statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and

Protection Fund by the Company. iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries during the financial year ending on 31st March, 2024

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Parties

("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the

Ultimate Beneficiaries during the financial year ending on 31st March, 2024.

c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023.

Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

vi. The Company has neither declared any dividend in the current year nor have declared any dividend for the last year.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report to the Members of LORDS ISHWAR HOTELS LIMITED

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under "Report in Other Legal and Regulatory Requirement section of our report of even date) Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub

Section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over Financial Reporting of LORDS ISHWAR HOTELS LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls:

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial control based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the adequacy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility:

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal controls over financial reporting based on our audit.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial

Controls over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those standards and the Guidance note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exist, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend upon the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting:

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A

Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that: a) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable details, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; b) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditure of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorization of management and directors of the Company; and c) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting:

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to the error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion:

In our opinion, the Company has in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls systems over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India".

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report to the Members of the LORDS ISHWAR HOTELS LIMITED dated 23rd May, 2024

Report on the matters specified in paragraph 3 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") as referred to in paragraph 2 of ‘Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirement section. We report that:

I. (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. (B) The Company does not hold any Intangible asset during the year. (b) As explained to us, Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. (c) The title deeds of all the Immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company. (d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. (e) No proceedings have been initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rule made thereunder.

II. As explained to us, inventories have been physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable intervals, and in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management are appropriate; no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such verification.

III. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, during the year, the Company has neither made any investment in, nor provided any guarantee or security, nor granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties.

IV. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of accounts, the Company has duly complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and securities.

V. Based on the audit procedures applied by us and according to the information and explanations provided by the management, the Company has not accepted deposits from public within the meaning of directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Rules framed thereunder are not applicable.

VI. As per information and explanation given by the management, maintenance of cost records has not been prescribed by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the Companys activities. Hence, the provisions of clause 3(vi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

VII. (a) According to the records of the Company, the Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Employees Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty,

Value Added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues applicable to it.

(b) No undisputed amount payable in respect of Goods and Services Tax, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Service Tax, Sales Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Goods and Services Tax, Cess and other statutory dues were outstanding as on 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. (c) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on 31st March, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dispute Amount (Rs.) Period Forum where dispute is pending Progress and Remarks Central Excise & Customs Act Services Tax & Penalty 407,758 2004-05 & 2005-06 Commissioner (Appeals) Central Ecxcise & Customs, Baroda. Out of total demand of Rs.815,516 raised, Rs. 407,758 is paid. Rest Rs.407,758 is under dispute and pending at appeal level.

VIII. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

IX. (a) In our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year. (b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lender. (c) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, in our opinion, the Company has either already applied or is in the process of application of funds for the purpose for which these term loans were obtained for, during the year. Unutilized funds are kept with the bank. (d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, during the year, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. (f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

X. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year under consideration. (b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally).

XI. Based on our audit procedures and on the basis of information and explanation given by the management, we are of the opinion that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

XII. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company and therefore the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

XIII. Based on the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with

Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 wherever applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

XIV. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business. (b)We have considered the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and covering the period up to March, 2024.

XV. Based on the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with directors or persons connected with him as per Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013.

XVI. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause (xvi) (a), (b), (c) and (d) of the Order is not applicable.

XVII. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

XVIII. There has not been any resignation of the statutory auditor during the year.

XIX. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

XX. Provisions of Section 135(5) are not applicable to the Company; hence reporting under this clause of the Order is not applicable for the year.

XXI. As the Company is not in holding relationship of holding-subsidiary with any other company and hence consolidated financial statements are not to be prepared; reporting under this clause of the Order is not applicable for the year.