SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹23.76
Prev. Close₹23.76
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.22
Day's High₹24.94
Day's Low₹23.76
52 Week's High₹30.41
52 Week's Low₹14.5
Book Value₹7.51
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)18.63
P/E43.2
EPS0.55
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.47
7.47
7.47
7.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.92
-2.41
-2.54
-2.75
Net Worth
5.55
5.06
4.93
4.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3.1
7.53
6.98
5.64
yoy growth (%)
-58.72
7.91
23.65
26.96
Raw materials
-1.45
-2.77
-2.86
-1.88
As % of sales
46.86
36.82
41.09
33.32
Employee costs
-0.62
-1.81
-1.53
-1.37
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.36
0.22
0.1
-0.11
Depreciation
-0.29
-0.22
-0.32
-0.4
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.04
-0.3
0
Working capital
-0.84
0.02
0.43
-0.31
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-58.72
7.91
23.65
26.96
Op profit growth
-117.79
7.02
47.04
3.51
EBIT growth
-263.78
107.07
-189.88
-60.98
Net profit growth
-317.36
-187.61
67.88
-60.98
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
871.9
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.05
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
994.7
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
158.8
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.05
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Pushpendra R Bansal
Non Executive Director
Sangita Bansal
Non Executive Director
Mehinder Sharma
Independent Non Exe. Director
Virendra Mistry
Independent Non Exe. Director
Tikam Panchal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kinjalben Parmar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neha Prajapati
