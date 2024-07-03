iifl-logo-icon 1
Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd Share Price

24.94
(4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open23.76
  • Day's High24.94
  • 52 Wk High30.41
  • Prev. Close23.76
  • Day's Low23.76
  • 52 Wk Low 14.5
  • Turnover (lac)0.22
  • P/E43.2
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value7.51
  • EPS0.55
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)18.63
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

23.76

Prev. Close

23.76

Turnover(Lac.)

0.22

Day's High

24.94

Day's Low

23.76

52 Week's High

30.41

52 Week's Low

14.5

Book Value

7.51

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

18.63

P/E

43.2

EPS

0.55

Divi. Yield

0

Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd Corporate Action

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Aug, 2024

arrow

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:50 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.63%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.63%

Non-Promoter- 3.48%

Institutions: 3.48%

Non-Institutions: 41.88%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.47

7.47

7.47

7.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.92

-2.41

-2.54

-2.75

Net Worth

5.55

5.06

4.93

4.72

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3.1

7.53

6.98

5.64

yoy growth (%)

-58.72

7.91

23.65

26.96

Raw materials

-1.45

-2.77

-2.86

-1.88

As % of sales

46.86

36.82

41.09

33.32

Employee costs

-0.62

-1.81

-1.53

-1.37

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.36

0.22

0.1

-0.11

Depreciation

-0.29

-0.22

-0.32

-0.4

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.04

-0.3

0

Working capital

-0.84

0.02

0.43

-0.31

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-58.72

7.91

23.65

26.96

Op profit growth

-117.79

7.02

47.04

3.51

EBIT growth

-263.78

107.07

-189.88

-60.98

Net profit growth

-317.36

-187.61

67.88

-60.98

No Record Found

Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

871.9

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.05

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

994.7

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

158.8

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.05

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Pushpendra R Bansal

Non Executive Director

Sangita Bansal

Non Executive Director

Mehinder Sharma

Independent Non Exe. Director

Virendra Mistry

Independent Non Exe. Director

Tikam Panchal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kinjalben Parmar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neha Prajapati

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd

Summary

Lords Ishwar Hotels Limited was originally incorporated on the 14 November, 1985 as Ishwar Bhuvan Hotels Private Limited, with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. The Company was converted into Public Limited Company on 07 April, 1994 and subsequently the Company name was changed to Ishwar Bhuvan Hotels Limited. Further the Company changed its name from Ishwar Bhuvan Hotels Limited to Lords Ishwar Hotels Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was obtained on September 27, 2010.Further, the Company acquired a non-agricultural plot of land measuring 1278 sq. mtrs in 1985 with the object of starting three star hotel in Baroda. The excavation and site development work started in 1989 along with the building construction and got completed by December, 1994. With the main object to carry on Hospitality Business, Company came forward with Public Issue in the year 1997. At present, the Company is into the business of Hotels and Restaurants and is carrying on the business for their Chain of Hotels in the name of Revival Lords Inn in the Sanskari Nagari Vadodara having a Garden View of The Sayaji Bagh (Garden). Revival Lords Inn has 54 spacious well equipped Central Air-Conditioned Rooms with WiFi facilities, Multi-Cuisine Restaurant, Blue Coriander, Conference/ Banquets Halls and a Health Club.
Company FAQs

What is the Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd share price today?

The Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹24.94 today.

What is the Market Cap of Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd is ₹18.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd is 43.2 and 3.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd is ₹14.5 and ₹30.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd?

Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.35%, 3 Years at 38.88%, 1 Year at 24.33%, 6 Month at 37.18%, 3 Month at 20.61% and 1 Month at 13.74%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.63 %
Institutions - 3.48 %
Public - 41.88 %

