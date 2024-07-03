Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd Summary

Lords Ishwar Hotels Limited was originally incorporated on the 14 November, 1985 as Ishwar Bhuvan Hotels Private Limited, with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. The Company was converted into Public Limited Company on 07 April, 1994 and subsequently the Company name was changed to Ishwar Bhuvan Hotels Limited. Further the Company changed its name from Ishwar Bhuvan Hotels Limited to Lords Ishwar Hotels Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was obtained on September 27, 2010.Further, the Company acquired a non-agricultural plot of land measuring 1278 sq. mtrs in 1985 with the object of starting three star hotel in Baroda. The excavation and site development work started in 1989 along with the building construction and got completed by December, 1994. With the main object to carry on Hospitality Business, Company came forward with Public Issue in the year 1997. At present, the Company is into the business of Hotels and Restaurants and is carrying on the business for their Chain of Hotels in the name of Revival Lords Inn in the Sanskari Nagari Vadodara having a Garden View of The Sayaji Bagh (Garden). Revival Lords Inn has 54 spacious well equipped Central Air-Conditioned Rooms with WiFi facilities, Multi-Cuisine Restaurant, Blue Coriander, Conference/ Banquets Halls and a Health Club.