|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|3 Sep 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|Fixed Book Closure from August 28, 2024 to September 03, 2024 for 38 Annual General Meeting; We hereby informed that the 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company was started at 11:00 a.m. and concluded at 11:12 a.m.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024) We would like to inform you the Voting Results of the 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, September 03, 2024 through VC/OVAM along with Consolidated Scrutinizers Report pursuant to Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/09/2024)
