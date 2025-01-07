Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3.1
7.53
6.98
5.64
yoy growth (%)
-58.72
7.91
23.65
26.96
Raw materials
-1.45
-2.77
-2.86
-1.88
As % of sales
46.86
36.82
41.09
33.32
Employee costs
-0.62
-1.81
-1.53
-1.37
As % of sales
20.07
24.08
22.05
24.35
Other costs
-1.1
-2.5
-2.16
-2.11
As % of sales (Other Cost)
35.56
33.27
30.98
37.38
Operating profit
-0.07
0.43
0.4
0.27
OPM
-2.5
5.81
5.86
4.93
Depreciation
-0.29
-0.22
-0.32
-0.4
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0.01
0.02
0.01
Profit before tax
-0.36
0.22
0.1
-0.11
Taxes
-0.01
-0.04
-0.3
0
Tax rate
4.87
-20.97
-286.76
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.38
0.17
-0.19
-0.11
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.38
0.17
-0.19
-0.11
yoy growth (%)
-317.36
-187.61
67.88
-60.98
NPM
-12.24
2.32
-2.86
-2.1
