Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

24
(-0.91%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3.1

7.53

6.98

5.64

yoy growth (%)

-58.72

7.91

23.65

26.96

Raw materials

-1.45

-2.77

-2.86

-1.88

As % of sales

46.86

36.82

41.09

33.32

Employee costs

-0.62

-1.81

-1.53

-1.37

As % of sales

20.07

24.08

22.05

24.35

Other costs

-1.1

-2.5

-2.16

-2.11

As % of sales (Other Cost)

35.56

33.27

30.98

37.38

Operating profit

-0.07

0.43

0.4

0.27

OPM

-2.5

5.81

5.86

4.93

Depreciation

-0.29

-0.22

-0.32

-0.4

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0.01

0.02

0.01

Profit before tax

-0.36

0.22

0.1

-0.11

Taxes

-0.01

-0.04

-0.3

0

Tax rate

4.87

-20.97

-286.76

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.38

0.17

-0.19

-0.11

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.38

0.17

-0.19

-0.11

yoy growth (%)

-317.36

-187.61

67.88

-60.98

NPM

-12.24

2.32

-2.86

-2.1

