Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd Board Meeting

24.47
(-0.04%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:30:00 AM

Lords Ishwar CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Lords Ishwar Hotels Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Statement of Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024) The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. Thursday November 14, 2024, in which, inter alia, transacted the following businesses; (i) Considered and approved the Statement of Standalone Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024; (ii) Took note of Limited Review Report on the Statement of Standalone Un-audited Financial Results. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting5 Aug 202427 Jul 2024
Lords Ishwar Hotels Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Statement of Un-audited Financial Result for the quarter ended June 30 2024; 2. To consider and approve the Boards Report along with annexures for the year ended March 31 2024; 3. To fix date time and place of 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company; 4. To appoint Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, the Board of Directors in their meeting held on August 05, 2024 has approved the appointment of M/s. Nandaniya Joshi & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25 The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. Monday, August 05, 2024, in which, inter alia, transacted the followings: Considered and Approved Statement of Standalone Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report; Considered and Approved Boards Report along with Annexures for the year ended March 31, 2024; Fixed Book Closure from August 28, 2024 to September 03, 2024 for 38th Annual General Meeting; Approved Notice and fixed date, day and time of 38th Annual General Meeting to be called and convened on Tuesday, September 03, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. through Video Conferencing and Other Audio-Visual Means; Appointment of M/s. Nandaniya Joshi & Associates as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25; Re-appointment of Mr. Tikam Panchal (DIN:08620257) as an Independent Director of the Company for second term of 5 (Five) years w.e.f. November 30, 2024 The board of Director in its meeting i.e. Monday, August 05, 2024 considered and approved unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024)
Board Meeting19 Jun 202411 Jun 2024
Lords Ishwar Hotels Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the availment of Financial Facilities from Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.. The Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, June 19, 2024, inter alia, considered and approved to avail the Financial Facilities from Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.06.2024)
Board Meeting23 May 202413 May 2024
Lords Ishwar Hotels Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended on March 31 2024 and the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024. The Board of Directors Meeting held today, i.e. Thursday, May 23, 2024 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended on March 31, 2024 and Statement of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
Lords Ishwar Hotels Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Lords Ishwar Hotels Limited informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on February 13 2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31.12.2023. The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, February 13, 2024, inter alia, transacted the following businesses: (i) Considered and approved the statement of Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on December 31, 2023; (ii) Took note of Limited Review Report on the statement of Un-audited Financial Results; The Meeting commenced at 02.00 p.m. and concluded at 03.00 p.m. Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Report for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

