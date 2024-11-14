Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Lords Ishwar Hotels Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Statement of Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024) The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. Thursday November 14, 2024, in which, inter alia, transacted the following businesses; (i) Considered and approved the Statement of Standalone Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024; (ii) Took note of Limited Review Report on the Statement of Standalone Un-audited Financial Results. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 27 Jul 2024

Lords Ishwar Hotels Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Statement of Un-audited Financial Result for the quarter ended June 30 2024; 2. To consider and approve the Boards Report along with annexures for the year ended March 31 2024; 3. To fix date time and place of 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company; 4. To appoint Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, the Board of Directors in their meeting held on August 05, 2024 has approved the appointment of M/s. Nandaniya Joshi & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25 The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. Monday, August 05, 2024, in which, inter alia, transacted the followings: Considered and Approved Statement of Standalone Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report; Considered and Approved Boards Report along with Annexures for the year ended March 31, 2024; Fixed Book Closure from August 28, 2024 to September 03, 2024 for 38th Annual General Meeting; Approved Notice and fixed date, day and time of 38th Annual General Meeting to be called and convened on Tuesday, September 03, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. through Video Conferencing and Other Audio-Visual Means; Appointment of M/s. Nandaniya Joshi & Associates as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25; Re-appointment of Mr. Tikam Panchal (DIN:08620257) as an Independent Director of the Company for second term of 5 (Five) years w.e.f. November 30, 2024 The board of Director in its meeting i.e. Monday, August 05, 2024 considered and approved unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Jun 2024 11 Jun 2024

Lords Ishwar Hotels Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the availment of Financial Facilities from Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.. The Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, June 19, 2024, inter alia, considered and approved to avail the Financial Facilities from Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.06.2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 13 May 2024

Lords Ishwar Hotels Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended on March 31 2024 and the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024. The Board of Directors Meeting held today, i.e. Thursday, May 23, 2024 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended on March 31, 2024 and Statement of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024