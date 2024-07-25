LS Industries Ltd Summary

LS Industries Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company as Lifestyle Fabrics Private Limited in 1993. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Lifestyle Fabrics Limited. Again, the Company changed the name to LS Industries Limited effective on July 24, 2009. LS Industries is vertically integrated textile Company, manufacturing and exporting various kinds of fabric, yarn and textiles with production facilities at Nalagarh, Himachal Pradesh.The Company was set up to undertake a project to manufacture jacquard woven furnishing fabrics to be used as upholstery materials, curtain materials and made ups like cushion covers, table mats, wall hangings, etc. During the period 2008-09, through the Share Purchase Agreement, in December, 2008 entered by M/s Strategybot Finance Pvt. Ltd. with M/s Asman Investments Limited and Mr. Sanjay Shrenikbhai, ex-promoters of the Company and post offer made to shareholders of the Company under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares & Takeover) Regulations, M/s Strategybot Finance Pvt. Ltd. acquired 40,60,393 (73.83%) equity shares on 06.05.2009 from the ex-promoters and thus acquired control over the Company and immediate thereafter, change in management took place. Since, the Company was taken over by New Management on 7.5.2009 and immediate after takeover, it started manufacturing of garments in Ludhiana District of Punjab. It made capital expenditure on installation of garment machines imported from abroad. It also set up another garment manufacturing unit in Nalagarh district of Himachal Pradesh for receiving various subsidies and benefits.The Board of Directors of the Company acquired total control and management of M/s Ezy Infosoft Pvt. Ltd. and thus made it a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company effective on May 19, 2010. Thereafter, the Company started production in Spinning Unit from May, 2012.In 2017-18, the manufacturing operations were temporarily closed by the Company due to lower market pricing of yarn and non availability of labour. Since then, Company has not been able to maintain its position in the market. The Company is facing continuous struggle.