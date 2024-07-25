iifl-logo-icon 1
LS Industries Ltd Share Price

90.9
(-4.97%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open90.9
  • Day's High90.9
  • 52 Wk High267.5
  • Prev. Close95.65
  • Day's Low90.9
  • 52 Wk Low 22.5
  • Turnover (lac)1.94
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.45
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7,715.76
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
LS Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

90.9

Prev. Close

95.65

Turnover(Lac.)

1.94

Day's High

90.9

Day's Low

90.9

52 Week's High

267.5

52 Week's Low

22.5

Book Value

0.45

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7,715.76

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

LS Industries Ltd Corporate Action

3 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Jun, 2024

arrow

LS Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

LS Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:29 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.27%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.27%

Non-Promoter- 1.33%

Institutions: 1.33%

Non-Institutions: 24.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

LS Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

84.88

84.88

84.88

84.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-23.77

-20.46

-11.62

-9.59

Net Worth

61.11

64.42

73.26

75.29

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0.18

0.4

9.09

11.81

yoy growth (%)

-53.05

-95.58

-22.98

Raw materials

-0.3

-0.11

-5.53

-6.32

As % of sales

163.44

28.68

60.82

53.52

Employee costs

-0.13

-0.16

-1.28

-1.65

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-2.56

-4.99

-4.35

-1.9

Depreciation

-1.06

-3.78

-4.72

-4.77

Tax paid

-0.24

0.4

0.3

0.16

Working capital

-0.97

-2.88

0.31

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-53.05

-95.58

-22.98

Op profit growth

19.25

-892.14

-93.44

EBIT growth

-48.59

14.58

128.99

Net profit growth

-38.75

13.24

132.84

View Ratios

View Annually Results

LS Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT LS Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Prateek Puri

Independent Director

Ankur Mahindru

Independent Director

Ms. Anita

Executive Director

Pardeep Kumar Mankotia

Managing Director

Jeetendra Kumar Yadav

Non Executive Director

Rakesh Sethi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

CHARU SOBTI

Additional Director

Zbigniew Szczudlowski

Additional Director

Tan Chiew Kek

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by LS Industries Ltd

Summary

LS Industries Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company as Lifestyle Fabrics Private Limited in 1993. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Lifestyle Fabrics Limited. Again, the Company changed the name to LS Industries Limited effective on July 24, 2009. LS Industries is vertically integrated textile Company, manufacturing and exporting various kinds of fabric, yarn and textiles with production facilities at Nalagarh, Himachal Pradesh.The Company was set up to undertake a project to manufacture jacquard woven furnishing fabrics to be used as upholstery materials, curtain materials and made ups like cushion covers, table mats, wall hangings, etc. During the period 2008-09, through the Share Purchase Agreement, in December, 2008 entered by M/s Strategybot Finance Pvt. Ltd. with M/s Asman Investments Limited and Mr. Sanjay Shrenikbhai, ex-promoters of the Company and post offer made to shareholders of the Company under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares & Takeover) Regulations, M/s Strategybot Finance Pvt. Ltd. acquired 40,60,393 (73.83%) equity shares on 06.05.2009 from the ex-promoters and thus acquired control over the Company and immediate thereafter, change in management took place. Since, the Company was taken over by New Management on 7.5.2009 and immediate after takeover, it started manufacturing of garments in Ludhiana District of Punjab. It made c
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the LS Industries Ltd share price today?

The LS Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹90.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of LS Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of LS Industries Ltd is ₹7715.76 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of LS Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of LS Industries Ltd is 0 and 212.48 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of LS Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a LS Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of LS Industries Ltd is ₹22.5 and ₹267.5 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of LS Industries Ltd?

LS Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 284.84%, 3 Month at -56.21% and 1 Month at 31.42%.

What is the shareholding pattern of LS Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of LS Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.28 %
Institutions - 1.34 %
Public - 24.38 %

QUICKLINKS FOR LS Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

