SectorTextiles
Open₹90.9
Prev. Close₹95.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.94
Day's High₹90.9
Day's Low₹90.9
52 Week's High₹267.5
52 Week's Low₹22.5
Book Value₹0.45
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7,715.76
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
84.88
84.88
84.88
84.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-23.77
-20.46
-11.62
-9.59
Net Worth
61.11
64.42
73.26
75.29
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0.18
0.4
9.09
11.81
yoy growth (%)
-53.05
-95.58
-22.98
Raw materials
-0.3
-0.11
-5.53
-6.32
As % of sales
163.44
28.68
60.82
53.52
Employee costs
-0.13
-0.16
-1.28
-1.65
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-2.56
-4.99
-4.35
-1.9
Depreciation
-1.06
-3.78
-4.72
-4.77
Tax paid
-0.24
0.4
0.3
0.16
Working capital
-0.97
-2.88
0.31
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-53.05
-95.58
-22.98
Op profit growth
19.25
-892.14
-93.44
EBIT growth
-48.59
14.58
128.99
Net profit growth
-38.75
13.24
132.84
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Prateek Puri
Independent Director
Ankur Mahindru
Independent Director
Ms. Anita
Executive Director
Pardeep Kumar Mankotia
Managing Director
Jeetendra Kumar Yadav
Non Executive Director
Rakesh Sethi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
CHARU SOBTI
Additional Director
Zbigniew Szczudlowski
Additional Director
Tan Chiew Kek
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by LS Industries Ltd
Summary
LS Industries Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company as Lifestyle Fabrics Private Limited in 1993. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Lifestyle Fabrics Limited. Again, the Company changed the name to LS Industries Limited effective on July 24, 2009. LS Industries is vertically integrated textile Company, manufacturing and exporting various kinds of fabric, yarn and textiles with production facilities at Nalagarh, Himachal Pradesh.The Company was set up to undertake a project to manufacture jacquard woven furnishing fabrics to be used as upholstery materials, curtain materials and made ups like cushion covers, table mats, wall hangings, etc. During the period 2008-09, through the Share Purchase Agreement, in December, 2008 entered by M/s Strategybot Finance Pvt. Ltd. with M/s Asman Investments Limited and Mr. Sanjay Shrenikbhai, ex-promoters of the Company and post offer made to shareholders of the Company under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares & Takeover) Regulations, M/s Strategybot Finance Pvt. Ltd. acquired 40,60,393 (73.83%) equity shares on 06.05.2009 from the ex-promoters and thus acquired control over the Company and immediate thereafter, change in management took place. Since, the Company was taken over by New Management on 7.5.2009 and immediate after takeover, it started manufacturing of garments in Ludhiana District of Punjab. It made c
Read More
The LS Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹90.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of LS Industries Ltd is ₹7715.76 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of LS Industries Ltd is 0 and 212.48 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a LS Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of LS Industries Ltd is ₹22.5 and ₹267.5 as of 03 Jan ‘25
LS Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 284.84%, 3 Month at -56.21% and 1 Month at 31.42%.
