LS Industries Ltd Management Discussions

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report on the operations of the Company, as required under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is provided in a separate section and forms an integral part of this Report. (“Annexure F”).

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

As per Regulation 34 (3) read with Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a separate report on corporate governance practices followed by the Company, together with a certificate from the Companys Auditors confirming compliance or non- compliance forms an integral part of this Report.

INFORMATION & PERFORMANCE OF SUBSIDARY, JOINT VENTURES OR ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

During the year under review, the company has no Subsidiaries, Joint Venture, and Associates companies so there is no requirement of description of performance of Subsidiaries, Joint Venture, and Associates companies.

MATERIAL CHANGES:

There are no material changes or commitments affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the Financial Year and the date of this Report.

CHANGES IN SHARE CAPITAL

During the year, there is no change in the share capital of the Company and the Company has not issued shares with differential voting rights nor has granted any stock options or sweat equity or any other instruments convertible into equity shares. The Share Capital Structure of the Company as on March 31, 2024 is provided in the table underneath:

Type of Capital No. of Shares Face Value in Rs. Total Share Capital in Rs. Authorized Share Capital: Equity shares 910,000,000 1/- 910,000,000/- Preference shares 22,000,000 10/- 220,000,000/- Issued, Paid Up and Subscribed Capital: Equity shares 848,818,700 1/- 848,818,700 /- Preference shares Nil - Nil

BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

The details of size and composition of the Board is provided in Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this Annual Report.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 152 of the Act read with Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014 and Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Pradeep Kumar Mankotia (DIN-02121556) will retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual

General Meeting and being eligible has offered himself for re-appointment. Appropriate resolutions for their appointment/re-appointment are being placed for your approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

All the Directors of the Company have confirmed that they are not disqualified from being appointed as Directors in terms of Section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013. All Independent Directors have given declarations that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(b) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD

The details of the number of meetings of the Board held during the Financial Year 2023-24 forms part of the Corporate Governance Report.

KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with applicable rules, following are the “Key Managerial Personnel” of the Company during the year under review:

1. Mr. Jeetendra Kumar Yadav Managing Director (w.e.f. 30th April 2024.”) 2. Mr. Pardeep Kumar Mankotia Chief Financial Officer 3. Mrs. Saloni Whole Time Company Secretary

BOARD EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a structured questionnaire was prepared after taking into consideration the various aspects of the Boards functioning, composition of the Board and its Committees, culture, execution and performance of specific duties, obligations, and governance. The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was completed during the year under review. The performance evaluation of the directors was carried out by the Independent Directors and Non-Executive Directors. The Board of Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to Section 134(3)(c) and Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) for the time being in force), the Directors of your Company confirm that: - (a) In the preparation of annual accounts, the applicable Accounting Standards have been followed along with proper explanations relating to material departures.;

(b) the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of your Company as at March 31, 2024 and of the profit and loss of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024;

(c) proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) The annual accounts have been prepared on a ‘going concern basis;

(e) Proper internal financial controls were in place and that the financial controls were adequate and were operating effectively;

(f) The Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

The Board of Directors has the following Committees: (i) Audit Committee.

(ii) Nomination and Remuneration Committee. (iii) Stakeholders Relationship Committee.

The details of the Committees along with their composition, number of meetings held and attendance at the meetings are provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

VIGIL MECHANISM:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014, the Company has formulated a ‘Whistle Blower Policy for the Directors and employees to report genuine concerns or grievances about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the companys Code of Conduct. During the year under review, no complaints have been received by the Company from any whistle-blower. The Vigil Mechanism/Whistle Blower Policy is placed on Companys website at https://lsindustrieslimited.com.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS:

The Company has an Internal Control System, Commensurate with its size, scale, and complexity of its operations. Audit Committee reviews and oversees the internal control system of the Company.

DEPOSITS:

During the year under review, your Company has not accepted any deposit within the meaning of Sections 73 and 74 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (including any statutory modification(s) or re- enactment(s) for the time being in force).

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY, ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

Information on conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo as stipulated in Section 134(3)(m) of the Act read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for year ended March 31, 2024 is provided below:

(A) Conservation of energy: 1. the steps taken or impact on conservation of energy 2. the steps taken by the Company for utilizing alternate sources of energy Nil 3. the capital investment on energy conservation equipment (B) Technology absorption: 1. the efforts made towards technology absorption 2. the benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution 3. in case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year) Nil 4. the details of technology imported. 5. the year of import 6. whether the technology been fully absorbed 7. if not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place, and the reasons thereof; and 8. the expenditure incurred on Research and Development (C) Foreign exchange earnings and Outgo: 1. The Foreign Exchange earned in terms of actual inflows during the year Nil 2. The Foreign Exchange outgo during the year in terms of actual Nil Outflows

DISCLOSURE UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013 READ WITH ALLIED RULES AND ENVIRONMENT AND SAFETY

As required by the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013, the Company has formulated and implemented a policy on prevention of sexual harassment at workplace with a mechanism of lodging complaints. During the year under review, no complaints were reported to the Board.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENT UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

Pursuant to section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 with rules made thereunder, the Company has not granted any loan during the year under review and has not given any guarantees for loan taken by others from banks or financial institution. Further the Company has not made investment in shares, securities, or others during the financial year.

CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES REFERRED TO IN SUB-SECTION (1) OF SECTION 188

During the year under review there are no significant related party transactions made by the Company with related parties including promoters, directors, or other designated persons which were attract the provisions of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013. Thus,

LISTING WITH STOCK EXCHANGES

The Equity Shares of your Company are listed at the BSE Ltd. (“the Stock Exchange”), but due to some penal reason & non-compliances, the trading in the equity shares of the Company has been suspended by the Stock Exchange. However, the Company has received the in-principal approval.

BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY REPORT:

The Business Responsibility Reporting as required by Regulation 34(2) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, is not applicable to your Company for the Financial Year ending 31st March, 2024.

ENVIRONMENT, HEALTH, AND SAFETY

The Company aims to conduct its business in a safe and environmentally sustainable manner that promotes the health of our employees, customers, community, and the environment. The Companys employees are its key strength, which has led the Company to achieve the results and various milestones in its journey.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS

The Company has received show cause notice dated December 21, 2020 from the BSE limited (“the Stock Exchange”) in terms of the provisions of section-21A of Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 & Rule 21 Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules, 1957 for attracts of compulsory delisting of securities of the Company, if the Company is not completing the formalities of revocation of suspension of the trading in the securities. In this regard, the Board of Directors of Company has filed the application for revocation of suspension of the trading in the securities of the Company on 22nd July 2022 vide no.156440 has been approved by the Listing Operation team of the Stock Exchange and the Company has received the in-principal approval for revocation of suspension via letter no. List/Comp/AJ/33/2024-25 dated April 18, 2024.

Except above there were no significant and material orders passed by the Regulators/Courts that would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

DISCLOSURE RELATING TO REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS, KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL AND PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

During the year, none of the employees of your Company were in receipt of remuneration in excess of the limits as laid down under Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment & Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS ON BOARD MEETINGS AND GENERAL MEETINGS:

The Company has complied with all the applicable mandatory Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS

The provision of Cost audit and maintenance of cost records as per section 148 does not applicable on the Company.

APPLICATION UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016

During the year under review, your Company has neither made any application nor any proceedings were initiated/ pending against the Company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 as at the year ended March 31, 2024.

DETAILS OF SETTLEMENT DONE WITH BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

During the year under review, there exist no such instance(s).

APPRECIATION

Your Directors wish to express their gratitude to all the business associates, its management, statutory authorities, Government, banks, Stock Exchanges and to the Investors/Shareholders for the confidence reposed in the Company and supporting the Company at every stage through their kind cooperation. The Directors also convey their deep sense of appreciation for the committed services by the employees at all levels for their enormous personal efforts as well as collective contribution to the Company.