LS Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
84.88
84.88
84.88
84.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-23.77
-20.46
-11.62
-9.59
Net Worth
61.11
64.42
73.26
75.29
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.14
0.87
0.54
0.19
Total Liabilities
62.25
65.29
73.8
75.48
Fixed Assets
13.87
14.13
14.46
15.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.01
6.68
6.68
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
45.18
48.05
49.57
50.71
Inventories
2.22
2.22
2.23
2.23
Inventory Days
4,318.58
Sundry Debtors
72.02
72.22
88.23
88.75
Debtor Days
1,71,872.01
Other Current Assets
3.35
0.68
1.31
1.27
Sundry Creditors
-28.79
-26.12
-40.96
-39.96
Creditor Days
77,385.98
Other Current Liabilities
-3.62
-0.94
-1.24
-1.58
Cash
3.2
3.11
3.08
3.07
Total Assets
62.25
65.3
73.79
75.47
