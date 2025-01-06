iifl-logo-icon 1
LS Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

86.4
(-4.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0.18

0.4

9.09

11.81

yoy growth (%)

-53.05

-95.58

-22.98

Raw materials

-0.3

-0.11

-5.53

-6.32

As % of sales

163.44

28.68

60.82

53.52

Employee costs

-0.13

-0.16

-1.28

-1.65

As % of sales

71.05

40.18

14.09

13.98

Other costs

-1.43

-1.53

-2.1

-1.11

As % of sales (Other Cost)

758.85

382.75

23.12

9.47

Operating profit

-1.68

-1.41

0.17

2.72

OPM

-893.34

-351.62

1.95

23.02

Depreciation

-1.06

-3.78

-4.72

-4.77

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.18

0.2

0.18

0.15

Profit before tax

-2.56

-4.99

-4.35

-1.9

Taxes

-0.24

0.4

0.3

0.16

Tax rate

9.39

-8.18

-7.09

-8.63

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.8

-4.58

-4.04

-1.73

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-2.8

-4.58

-4.04

-1.73

yoy growth (%)

-38.75

13.24

132.84

NPM

-1,488.87

-1,141.17

-44.46

-14.7

