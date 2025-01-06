Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0.18
0.4
9.09
11.81
yoy growth (%)
-53.05
-95.58
-22.98
Raw materials
-0.3
-0.11
-5.53
-6.32
As % of sales
163.44
28.68
60.82
53.52
Employee costs
-0.13
-0.16
-1.28
-1.65
As % of sales
71.05
40.18
14.09
13.98
Other costs
-1.43
-1.53
-2.1
-1.11
As % of sales (Other Cost)
758.85
382.75
23.12
9.47
Operating profit
-1.68
-1.41
0.17
2.72
OPM
-893.34
-351.62
1.95
23.02
Depreciation
-1.06
-3.78
-4.72
-4.77
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.18
0.2
0.18
0.15
Profit before tax
-2.56
-4.99
-4.35
-1.9
Taxes
-0.24
0.4
0.3
0.16
Tax rate
9.39
-8.18
-7.09
-8.63
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.8
-4.58
-4.04
-1.73
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-2.8
-4.58
-4.04
-1.73
yoy growth (%)
-38.75
13.24
132.84
NPM
-1,488.87
-1,141.17
-44.46
-14.7
