LS Industries Ltd Key Ratios

70
(-4.96%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:28:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR LS Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-41.09

Op profit growth

-109.36

EBIT growth

111.06

Net profit growth

112.86

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-2.28

14.35

EBIT margin

-50.19

-14

Net profit margin

-46.92

-12.98

RoCE

-4.95

RoNW

-1.17

RoA

-1.15

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.1

-0.08

Book value per share

1.08

1.13

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-6.51

-7.29

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

3,320.08

Inventory days

74.46

Creditor days

-1,189.56

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

Net debt / equity

0

0

Net debt / op. profit

0.41

-0.04

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-61.74

-64.15

Employee costs

-13.55

-10.28

Other costs

-26.98

-11.2

QUICKLINKS FOR LS Industries Ltd

