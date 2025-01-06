iifl-logo-icon 1
LS Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

86.4
(-4.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR LS Industries Ltd

LS Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-2.56

-4.99

-4.35

-1.9

Depreciation

-1.06

-3.78

-4.72

-4.77

Tax paid

-0.24

0.4

0.3

0.16

Working capital

-0.97

-2.88

0.31

Other operating items

Operating

-4.84

-11.24

-8.44

Capital expenditure

-4.45

-29.46

0

Free cash flow

-9.29

-40.7

-8.44

Equity raised

-13.56

5.57

23.62

Investing

0

0

0

Financing

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-22.85

-35.13

15.17

