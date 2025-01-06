LS Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-2.56
-4.99
-4.35
-1.9
Depreciation
-1.06
-3.78
-4.72
-4.77
Tax paid
-0.24
0.4
0.3
0.16
Working capital
-0.97
-2.88
0.31
Other operating items
Operating
-4.84
-11.24
-8.44
Capital expenditure
-4.45
-29.46
0
Free cash flow
-9.29
-40.7
-8.44
Equity raised
-13.56
5.57
23.62
Investing
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-22.85
-35.13
15.17
