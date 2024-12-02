Board Meeting 2 Dec 2024 2 Dec 2024

LS INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and Half year ended on 30th September 2024. b) To transact other businesses as per agenda. Considered and approved unaudited quarterly and half yearly ended on 30.09.2024 and other business as per the agenda (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Appointment of Company Secretary of Company CS Charu sobti (M.no. 65809). a) Constitution of Risk Management Committee: The Board of Directors of the Company in accordance with the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended, has considered, approved, and constituted a Risk Management Committee w.e.f. 16.09.2024. Details of composition are mentioned in the Annexure -1. b) To Approve the Resignation of Company Secretary: The Board of Directors of Company hereby approves the resignation of CS Saloni, as a Company Secretary of the company with immediate effect i.e. 16.09.2024. (more details are mentioned in enclosed annexure-2). c) To Appoint Company Secretary of the Company: The Board of Director of company has considered & approved the change in the designation of CS Charu Sobti, (M.No.A65809), Compliance Officer of the Company and hereby appointed as a Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer of the company with immediate effect i.e. 16.09.2024. (more details are mentioned in enclosed annexure-3). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.09.2024) Revised outcome (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)

LS INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the June quarter ended on 30th June 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon as received from the Statutory Auditors of the Company [M/s. Sangeet Kumar & Associates Practicing Chartered Accountants Chandigarh. Any Other Agenda with the permission of Chairman. Outcome of the Bm held on today i.e. 14-08-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

The Board of Directors of LS Industries Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e., Thursday, July 18, 2024, inter alia, transacted the following businesses: a) Authorisation of Mr. Kuldeep Singh for signing Settlement Agreement: b) To take note on SDD Compliance of Company: c) To take note on non -submission of Annual Secretarial Compliance Report (Reg. 24A) for Financial Year ended March 2024

LS INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Statements Reports of the Board of Directors and the Statutory Auditors thereon. The Chairman placed before the meeting the Balance Sheet and Profit & Loss Account for the period ending 31.03.2024. The meeting examined these statements of accounts and passed the following resolution: - RESOLVED THAT the Balance Sheet and Profit & Loss A/c for the period ending 31.03.2024 as placed before this meeting and initialed by the chairman for the purpose of identification be and are hereby approved. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT Directors be and are hereby authorized to sign the Balance sheet and Profit & Loss A/c, for and on behalf of Board of Directors of the company for submission to the auditors for their report thereon. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

LS INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider the following items of business: 1. Election of Chairman. 2. Notice of the Meeting. 3. Quorum of the Meeting and leave of absence. 4. Confirmation of the minutes of Previous Meeting. 5. Appointment of Managing Director. 6. Appointment of Chief Financial Officer. 7. Approval for re-appointment of Mr. Ankur Mahindru as Independent Director for the Board. 8. Approval for re-appointment of Mr. Prateek Puri as Independent Director for the Board. 9. Authorization to sign & submit the E-Forms to the Registrar of Companies. 10. Approve the sale of Building. 11. To take note on disclosure of Interest of directors received by company in MBP 1. 12. To take note on disqualification of directors. 13. Any other matter with the permission of Chairman. Outcome of Board Meeting of LS Industries Limited a) Appointment of Managing Director: Considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Jeetendra Kumar Yadav as Managing Director of the Company subject to the approval of Members in upcoming AGM. b) Appointment of Chief Financial Officer: considered & approved the appointment of Mr. Rakesh Sethi as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. c) Approval for re-appointment of Mr. Ankur Mahindru as Independent Director for the Board: d) Approval for re-appointment of Mr. Prateek Puri as Independent Director for the Board: e) Approve the sale of Building f) To explore Business Venture. g) To authorize Mr. Sanju Laroia to sign MOA with PAU for Hybrid Hydroponics Technology with improved Water and Nutrient perforation and recirculation system. h) considered & approved various other general businesses, as per the agenda of the said meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/04/2024)

