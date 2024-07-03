iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM25 Jul 202428 Jun 2024
To convene the Annual General Meeting and to approve the draft notice hereof T In compliance with Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) regulations 2015, and Section 91 of the Companies Act 2013, we hereby inform you that the Register of members and share transfers Books of the company will remain closed from Friday, July 19,2024 to Thursday , July 25, 2024(both days inclusive) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.07.2024) 30th AGM Scrutinizer Report 2024 held on 25.07.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2024)

