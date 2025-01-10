TO

THE MEMBERS OF

LUDLOW JUTE & SPECIALITIES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of Ludlow Jute & Specialities Limited ("the Company"), which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and the notes to Financial Statements including a summary of Material Accounting Policies generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, Loss including Other comprehensive income, Changes in equity and its Cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Inventory Valuation & existence (Refer to note 11 to the Financial Statements) i) We completed a walkthrough of the inventory valuation process and assessed the design and implementation of the key controls addressing the risk As described in the accounting policies in note 3.6 to the Financial Statements, inventories are carried at the lower of cost and net realisable value. Inventories valuation and existence is a significant audit risk. This could result in an overstatement of the value of the inventories if the cost is higher than the net realisable value. Furthermore, the assessment and application of inventories provisions are subject to significant management judgment. ii) We assessed the adequacy of controls over the existence of Inventory of Finished goods and raw materials iii) We also tested sample of inventories items to ensure they were held at the lower of cost and net realisable value. Based on the audit procedures performed, we did not identify any significant deviation to the process of Inventory valuation. Assessment of litigations in respect of Taxes & Duties matter [Refer to note 36(i) to the Financial Statements] i) We obtained a detailed understanding, assessed and tested the design and operating effectiveness of controls surrounding assessment of litigations. The company has litigations in respect of Taxes & Duties matter which have been disclosed under Contingent liabilities as at 31st March, 2024. ii) We discussed with the management the recent developments and status of these matters. We have also gone through recent judicial pronouncements, wherever relevant, to establish appropriateness of disclosures. Significant management judgment is required to assess these matters and to determine the probability of material outflow of economic resources and whether a provision should be recognized or disclosure to be made. iii) We performed our assessment on the underlying calculations supporting the disclosure made in the Financial Statements. iv) We assessed the adequacy of the Companys disclosures. Based on the audit procedures performed, we did not identify any significant deviation to the assessment made by the management in respect of disclosures made under Contingent liabilities in respect of Taxes & Duties matters in the Financial Statements. Recognition of Deferred Tax Asset on current year loss {Refer to note 21 to the Financial Statements} 1) We have evaluated the assumptions used by management to forecast future taxable profits, this includes reviewing the detailed financial projections and understanding the basis for revenue growth and cost assumptions. During the current financial year, the company has incurred significant losses on which a substantial deferred tax asset is created. 2) We have also compared managements past forecast to assess the reliability of their forecasting methodologies Given the magnitude of current year losses and the consequential impact on the financial statements, the assessment of the recoverability of the deferred tax asset created is a key audit matter. Based on the managements estimates and budgeted plans for the coming years, the Deferred Tax Asset has been created against the Losses incurred in the current year.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the financial statements and auditors report(s) thereon. The Companys annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies, making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Ind-AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended from time to time;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f ) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these Financial Statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting;

g) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the managerial remuneration paid/provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act; and

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Financial Statements, Refer Note 36 (i);

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31st March, 2024.

iv. (a) The Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entities, including foreign entities ("intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiary") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and.

(c) Based on our audit procedures that are considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under paragraph 2(h) (iv)(a) &(b) above, contain any material mis-statement.

v. The final dividend paid by the company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend. No further dividend has been proposed or declared in the current financial year.

vi. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023.

Based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instances mentioned below, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software:

i. The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes for the accounting software used for maintaining the books of accounts.

ii. The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at the application layer of the accounting software relating to payroll data throughout the year.

Further, for the relevant periods for which the audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled for the respective accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

ANNEXURE ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our Report to the Members of Ludlow Jute & Specialities Limited of even date)

We report that, i. (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment including Right of Use Assets; (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a program of verification of Property, Plant and Equipment so as to cover all the items once in every three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain items of Property, Plant and Equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder and therefore the question of our commenting on whether the Company has appropriately disclosed the details in its Financial Statements does not arise. ii. (a) According to information and explanation given to us, the inventories have been physically verified by the management during the year at reasonable intervals. In our opinion, the frequency of verification by the management is reasonable and the coverage and procedure for such verification is appropriate. No material discrepancies were noticed on verification between physical stock and book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate from banks and/or financial institutions during the year on the basis of security of assets of the Company. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks and financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company. iii. a) to (d) and (f ) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments, provided guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. Accordingly, provisions of clauses 3(iii)(a) to 3(iii) (d) & 3(iii) (f ) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to same parties.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has neither made any investments nor has it given loans or provided guarantee or security and therefore the relevant provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3 (iv) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. The Central Government has prescribed maintenance of cost records under section 148 (1) of the Companies Act. We have broadly reviewed such accounts and records and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts & records have been made & maintained but no detailed examination of such records and accounts have been carried out by us.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, income tax, sales tax, service tax, Goods & Service Tax, duty of customs, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues have been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except those mentioned below.

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (in lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Due date Date of Payment EPFO Pension 16.09 Various dates up to 30th September, 2023 15th of every preceding month Not yet paid

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the dues of income tax, sales tax, wealth tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax and as at 31st March, 2024 which have not been deposited on account of any dispute and the forum where the disputes are pending are as under:

SI No Nature of Dues Gross Amount Outstanding (in lakhs) Paid under protest (inlakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending 1 WB VAT Act, 2003 16.03 3.77 2005-2006 & WBCT (A & R) Board & Appellate Forum 2 CST Act, 1956 126.53 38.02 2015-2016 WBCT (A & R) Board & Appellate Forum

viii. According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction previously unrecorded in the books of accounts as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable.

ix. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the books and records examined by us, in our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us including representation received from the management, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank, financial institution or other lenders or government or any Government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the Financial Statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix) (e) & (f ) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

x. (a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares (fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures) during the year and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act is required to be filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year. Accordingly reporting under this clause is not applicable for the company.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi company as per the provision of the Companies Act, 2013.Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities and is not required to obtain CoR for such activities from the Reserve Bank of India.

(c). The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d). In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has incurred cash losses of _ 914.90 Lakhs in the current financial year. In the immediately preceding financial year, the Company had not incurred cash losses.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. The company has incurred losses in the current year and the Companys current liabilities exceed its current assets as at 31st March 2024 by INR. 1,136.06 Lakhs. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management meeting their business plans as given in Note 61 of financial statements which causes us to believe that not material uncertainty exists as on the date of audit report in relation to companys capability of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx. In respect of unspent CSR amount relating to previous financial year, the Company has transferred the unspent amount to the fund specified in Schedule VII of the act. Whereas the for the current financial year, as per section 135(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Company is not required to spent any amount towards Corporate Social responsibility (CSR), therefore there are no unspent CSR amounts for the year requiring a transfer to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Act or special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

xxi. The Company is not required to prepare consolidated financial statements and accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ANNEXURE ‘B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f ) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Ludlow

Jute & Specialities Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause(i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of LUDLOW JUTE & SPECIALITIES LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act,2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that-(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.