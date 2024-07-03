iifl-logo-icon 1
Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd Share Price

255
(-4.73%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:20:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open267.65
  • Day's High267.65
  • 52 Wk High319
  • Prev. Close267.65
  • Day's Low255
  • 52 Wk Low 77
  • Turnover (lac)14.95
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value144.54
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)274.64
  • Div. Yield0
Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd Corporate Action

2 May 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

arrow

19 Jun 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:40 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.19%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.19%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 32.80%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.8

10.8

10.8

10.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

154.35

166.3

165

151.76

Net Worth

165.15

177.1

175.8

162.56

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

418.62

414.81

333.73

359.43

yoy growth (%)

0.91

24.29

-7.14

0.15

Raw materials

-259.47

-240.33

-184.35

-201.83

As % of sales

61.98

57.93

55.24

56.15

Employee costs

-79.51

-90.35

-82.95

-81.34

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

6.04

2.96

10.06

Depreciation

-7.55

-7.07

-5.23

-5.31

Tax paid

0.02

-1.03

-1.17

-3.32

Working capital

2.22

23.35

10.65

6.64

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0.91

24.29

-7.14

0.15

Op profit growth

-26.42

117.05

-46.49

-3.5

EBIT growth

-44.68

85.34

-44.65

9.66

Net profit growth

-99.38

179.1

-73.41

19.62

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

333.74

359.44

351.58

230.2

273.11

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

333.74

359.44

351.58

230.2

273.11

Other Operating Income

0

0

3.81

1.87

2.57

Other Income

3.62

1.75

0.56

10.55

0.73

Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Ashish Chandrakant Agrawal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

ALOK KUMAR KHASTAGIR

Non Executive Director

Sanjay Kumar Agarwal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

ANAND AGARWAL

Non Executive Director

Sruti Sukul

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Parimal Ajmera

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd

Summary

Ludlow Jute Mills was founded in 1921 by the Ludlow Corp. of Ludlow, Massachusetts, United States. In 1977, it was acquired by the Kanoria family and was engaged in development of jute products and the jute industry in India. Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd (Formerly incorporated as Aekta Ltd) was a a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries. The name of the Company was changed from Aekta Limited to Ludlow Jute & Specialities Limited effective May 22, 2008. Ludlow has developed products like Jute Mesh/Scrim for Roofing Felt, Agriculture, Horticulture and Webbing for Furniture Industry, Rubber Bonded jute cloth for Landscaping, special fabrics for Furnishing and Apparel, Soil Saver known as Geo-textile and Carpet-backing Cloth.The Company established in December, 1979 is into manufacture of jute yarn, webbing, geo-textile poly-jute bags, hessian, etc. The Company, which commenced activities in Jan 1980 got transferred the Ludlow Jute mill from Kanoria Chemcials & Inds Ltd(KCIL). The Ludlow Jute Mill set up under American ownership in 1921 was acquired by KCIL ion 1977. The company upgraded Ludlow Jute Mill through various modernisation schemes sanctioned by financial institutions. The first phase (cost: Rs 5.20 cr) was completed in Jun.92 and the second in 1993-94. The cotton yarn unit at Gurgaon, Haryana, has 17,020 spindles and 576 rotors. Aekta strengthened its technological base through modernisation and introduction of new products. It invested in specia
Company FAQs

What is the Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd share price today?

The Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹255 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd is ₹274.64 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd is 0 and 1.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd is ₹77 and ₹319 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd?

Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.68%, 3 Years at 37.00%, 1 Year at 192.10%, 6 Month at 213.85%, 3 Month at 82.63% and 1 Month at 29.33%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.20 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 32.80 %

