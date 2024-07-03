Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹267.65
Prev. Close₹267.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹14.95
Day's High₹267.65
Day's Low₹255
52 Week's High₹319
52 Week's Low₹77
Book Value₹144.54
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)274.64
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.8
10.8
10.8
10.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
154.35
166.3
165
151.76
Net Worth
165.15
177.1
175.8
162.56
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
418.62
414.81
333.73
359.43
yoy growth (%)
0.91
24.29
-7.14
0.15
Raw materials
-259.47
-240.33
-184.35
-201.83
As % of sales
61.98
57.93
55.24
56.15
Employee costs
-79.51
-90.35
-82.95
-81.34
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
6.04
2.96
10.06
Depreciation
-7.55
-7.07
-5.23
-5.31
Tax paid
0.02
-1.03
-1.17
-3.32
Working capital
2.22
23.35
10.65
6.64
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0.91
24.29
-7.14
0.15
Op profit growth
-26.42
117.05
-46.49
-3.5
EBIT growth
-44.68
85.34
-44.65
9.66
Net profit growth
-99.38
179.1
-73.41
19.62
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
333.74
359.44
351.58
230.2
273.11
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
333.74
359.44
351.58
230.2
273.11
Other Operating Income
0
0
3.81
1.87
2.57
Other Income
3.62
1.75
0.56
10.55
0.73
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Ashish Chandrakant Agrawal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
ALOK KUMAR KHASTAGIR
Non Executive Director
Sanjay Kumar Agarwal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
ANAND AGARWAL
Non Executive Director
Sruti Sukul
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Parimal Ajmera
Reports by Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd
Summary
Ludlow Jute Mills was founded in 1921 by the Ludlow Corp. of Ludlow, Massachusetts, United States. In 1977, it was acquired by the Kanoria family and was engaged in development of jute products and the jute industry in India. Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd (Formerly incorporated as Aekta Ltd) was a a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries. The name of the Company was changed from Aekta Limited to Ludlow Jute & Specialities Limited effective May 22, 2008. Ludlow has developed products like Jute Mesh/Scrim for Roofing Felt, Agriculture, Horticulture and Webbing for Furniture Industry, Rubber Bonded jute cloth for Landscaping, special fabrics for Furnishing and Apparel, Soil Saver known as Geo-textile and Carpet-backing Cloth.The Company established in December, 1979 is into manufacture of jute yarn, webbing, geo-textile poly-jute bags, hessian, etc. The Company, which commenced activities in Jan 1980 got transferred the Ludlow Jute mill from Kanoria Chemcials & Inds Ltd(KCIL). The Ludlow Jute Mill set up under American ownership in 1921 was acquired by KCIL ion 1977. The company upgraded Ludlow Jute Mill through various modernisation schemes sanctioned by financial institutions. The first phase (cost: Rs 5.20 cr) was completed in Jun.92 and the second in 1993-94. The cotton yarn unit at Gurgaon, Haryana, has 17,020 spindles and 576 rotors. Aekta strengthened its technological base through modernisation and introduction of new products. It invested in specia
Read More
The Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹255 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd is ₹274.64 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd is 0 and 1.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd is ₹77 and ₹319 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.68%, 3 Years at 37.00%, 1 Year at 192.10%, 6 Month at 213.85%, 3 Month at 82.63% and 1 Month at 29.33%.
