Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.8
10.8
10.8
10.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
154.35
166.3
165
151.76
Net Worth
165.15
177.1
175.8
162.56
Minority Interest
Debt
120.16
120.7
97.89
99.16
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.35
5.05
3.8
4.19
Total Liabilities
288.66
302.85
277.49
265.91
Fixed Assets
192.53
192.48
173
167.43
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.15
0.1
0.13
0.09
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.1
2.21
2.21
2.31
Networking Capital
90.04
105.93
100.51
92.88
Inventories
124.05
132.55
98.23
116.13
Inventory Days
101.25
Sundry Debtors
34.09
24.43
36.11
38.06
Debtor Days
33.18
Other Current Assets
12.09
15.57
22.35
16.41
Sundry Creditors
-60.52
-45.33
-34.11
-55.75
Creditor Days
48.6
Other Current Liabilities
-19.67
-21.29
-22.07
-21.97
Cash
0.85
2.13
1.65
3.19
Total Assets
288.67
302.85
277.5
265.9
