Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-7.14
0.15
53.11
-15.83
Op profit growth
-46.76
-3.54
-400.31
-156.87
EBIT growth
-44.62
9.5
-201.97
-289.41
Net profit growth
-73.24
19.27
-231.83
-258.28
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
2.63
4.6
4.77
-2.43
EBIT margin
2.15
3.6
3.3
-4.95
Net profit margin
0.54
1.88
1.58
-1.83
RoCE
3.3
8.89
15.94
-18.95
RoNW
0.28
1.7
3.71
-2.71
RoA
0.2
1.16
1.91
-1.75
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.68
6.28
4.97
0
Dividend per share
2
2.5
1.5
0.5
Cash EPS
-2.59
1.09
-0.18
-10.6
Book value per share
120.13
119.88
37.06
33.6
Valuation ratios
P/E
49.82
13.98
12.01
0
P/CEPS
-32.27
80.44
-325.4
-1.89
P/B
0.69
0.73
1.61
0.59
EV/EBIDTA
12
7.45
5.7
-9.23
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
118.94
39.77
34.34
-15.09
Tax payout
-39.4
-33.01
-34.58
-14.37
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
28.39
26.09
21.54
24.53
Inventory days
66.71
61.59
62.49
77.87
Creditor days
-19.56
-21.86
-33.41
-46.08
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.71
-4.55
-3.77
2.72
Net debt / equity
0.37
0.26
0.92
0.54
Net debt / op. profit
6.69
2.53
2.14
-3.44
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-55.24
-56.15
-58.89
-54.65
Employee costs
-24.86
-22.64
-21.45
-27.25
Other costs
-17.25
-16.6
-14.87
-20.52
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.