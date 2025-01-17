iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd Key Ratios

237
(0.68%)
Jan 17, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-7.14

0.15

53.11

-15.83

Op profit growth

-46.76

-3.54

-400.31

-156.87

EBIT growth

-44.62

9.5

-201.97

-289.41

Net profit growth

-73.24

19.27

-231.83

-258.28

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

2.63

4.6

4.77

-2.43

EBIT margin

2.15

3.6

3.3

-4.95

Net profit margin

0.54

1.88

1.58

-1.83

RoCE

3.3

8.89

15.94

-18.95

RoNW

0.28

1.7

3.71

-2.71

RoA

0.2

1.16

1.91

-1.75

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.68

6.28

4.97

0

Dividend per share

2

2.5

1.5

0.5

Cash EPS

-2.59

1.09

-0.18

-10.6

Book value per share

120.13

119.88

37.06

33.6

Valuation ratios

P/E

49.82

13.98

12.01

0

P/CEPS

-32.27

80.44

-325.4

-1.89

P/B

0.69

0.73

1.61

0.59

EV/EBIDTA

12

7.45

5.7

-9.23

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

118.94

39.77

34.34

-15.09

Tax payout

-39.4

-33.01

-34.58

-14.37

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

28.39

26.09

21.54

24.53

Inventory days

66.71

61.59

62.49

77.87

Creditor days

-19.56

-21.86

-33.41

-46.08

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.71

-4.55

-3.77

2.72

Net debt / equity

0.37

0.26

0.92

0.54

Net debt / op. profit

6.69

2.53

2.14

-3.44

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-55.24

-56.15

-58.89

-54.65

Employee costs

-24.86

-22.64

-21.45

-27.25

Other costs

-17.25

-16.6

-14.87

-20.52

Ludlow Jute : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.