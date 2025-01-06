iifl-logo-icon 1
Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd Cash Flow Statement

263.5
(-1.55%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Ludlow Jute FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

6.04

2.96

10.06

Depreciation

-7.55

-7.07

-5.23

-5.31

Tax paid

0.02

-1.03

-1.17

-3.32

Working capital

2.22

23.35

10.65

6.64

Other operating items

Operating

-5.3

21.28

7.21

8.07

Capital expenditure

11.03

23.83

9.09

122.86

Free cash flow

5.72

45.11

16.3

130.93

Equity raised

302.95

294

295.61

172.28

Investing

0.04

-1.18

0.01

0.06

Financing

23.88

140.28

102.04

5.04

Dividends paid

0

0

2.15

2.69

Net in cash

332.6

478.21

416.11

311.01

