Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
6.04
2.96
10.06
Depreciation
-7.55
-7.07
-5.23
-5.31
Tax paid
0.02
-1.03
-1.17
-3.32
Working capital
2.22
23.35
10.65
6.64
Other operating items
Operating
-5.3
21.28
7.21
8.07
Capital expenditure
11.03
23.83
9.09
122.86
Free cash flow
5.72
45.11
16.3
130.93
Equity raised
302.95
294
295.61
172.28
Investing
0.04
-1.18
0.01
0.06
Financing
23.88
140.28
102.04
5.04
Dividends paid
0
0
2.15
2.69
Net in cash
332.6
478.21
416.11
311.01
