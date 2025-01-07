iifl-logo-icon 1
Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

250
(-2.10%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:22:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

418.62

414.81

333.73

359.43

yoy growth (%)

0.91

24.29

-7.14

0.15

Raw materials

-259.47

-240.33

-184.35

-201.83

As % of sales

61.98

57.93

55.24

56.15

Employee costs

-79.51

-90.35

-82.95

-81.34

As % of sales

18.99

21.78

24.85

22.63

Other costs

-65.42

-64.81

-57.52

-59.62

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.62

15.62

17.23

16.58

Operating profit

14.2

19.31

8.89

16.62

OPM

3.39

4.65

2.66

4.62

Depreciation

-7.55

-7.07

-5.23

-5.31

Interest expense

-7.31

-7.2

-4.18

-2.84

Other income

0.67

1

3.48

1.59

Profit before tax

0

6.04

2.96

10.06

Taxes

0.02

-1.03

-1.17

-3.32

Tax rate

238.46

-17.14

-39.53

-33

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.03

5

1.79

6.74

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.03

5

1.79

6.74

yoy growth (%)

-99.38

179.1

-73.41

19.62

NPM

0

1.2

0.53

1.87

