|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
418.62
414.81
333.73
359.43
yoy growth (%)
0.91
24.29
-7.14
0.15
Raw materials
-259.47
-240.33
-184.35
-201.83
As % of sales
61.98
57.93
55.24
56.15
Employee costs
-79.51
-90.35
-82.95
-81.34
As % of sales
18.99
21.78
24.85
22.63
Other costs
-65.42
-64.81
-57.52
-59.62
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.62
15.62
17.23
16.58
Operating profit
14.2
19.31
8.89
16.62
OPM
3.39
4.65
2.66
4.62
Depreciation
-7.55
-7.07
-5.23
-5.31
Interest expense
-7.31
-7.2
-4.18
-2.84
Other income
0.67
1
3.48
1.59
Profit before tax
0
6.04
2.96
10.06
Taxes
0.02
-1.03
-1.17
-3.32
Tax rate
238.46
-17.14
-39.53
-33
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.03
5
1.79
6.74
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.03
5
1.79
6.74
yoy growth (%)
-99.38
179.1
-73.41
19.62
NPM
0
1.2
0.53
1.87
