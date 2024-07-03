Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd Summary

Ludlow Jute Mills was founded in 1921 by the Ludlow Corp. of Ludlow, Massachusetts, United States. In 1977, it was acquired by the Kanoria family and was engaged in development of jute products and the jute industry in India. Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd (Formerly incorporated as Aekta Ltd) was a a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries. The name of the Company was changed from Aekta Limited to Ludlow Jute & Specialities Limited effective May 22, 2008. Ludlow has developed products like Jute Mesh/Scrim for Roofing Felt, Agriculture, Horticulture and Webbing for Furniture Industry, Rubber Bonded jute cloth for Landscaping, special fabrics for Furnishing and Apparel, Soil Saver known as Geo-textile and Carpet-backing Cloth.The Company established in December, 1979 is into manufacture of jute yarn, webbing, geo-textile poly-jute bags, hessian, etc. The Company, which commenced activities in Jan 1980 got transferred the Ludlow Jute mill from Kanoria Chemcials & Inds Ltd(KCIL). The Ludlow Jute Mill set up under American ownership in 1921 was acquired by KCIL ion 1977. The company upgraded Ludlow Jute Mill through various modernisation schemes sanctioned by financial institutions. The first phase (cost: Rs 5.20 cr) was completed in Jun.92 and the second in 1993-94. The cotton yarn unit at Gurgaon, Haryana, has 17,020 spindles and 576 rotors. Aekta strengthened its technological base through modernisation and introduction of new products. It invested in specialised equipment, including circular looms, automatic looms, new-technology spinning frames and other specialised equipment. It has obtained the ISO 9002 certification for its jute division and is the first mill to have obtained this quality mark for all its products. The scheme of arrangement between Ludlow Securities and the company earlier filed in the court was withdrawn by the company and now a fresh scheme of arrangement is being submitted to the Honble High Court of Calcutta.The company as part of its restructuring plant has transferred Sijberia Division to its wholly owned subsidiary Ludlow Securities Ltd operative from Oct 10, 2003.The Scheme of Arrangement between the Company and its 100% subsidiary, Ludlow Securities Limited became effective from 01.04.2002. Further, in terms of the Scheme of Arrangement, the Shareholders of the Company have been allotted shares of M/s. Sijberia Industries Limited in the ratio of 1:10. As a result, Ludlow Securities Limited the name of which changed to Sijberia Industries Limited ceased to be a subsidiary of Company with effect from 8th March, 2004.