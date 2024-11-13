Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

LUDLOW JUTE & SPECIALITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider the un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED THE UN-AUDITED FINANCIALS RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 ALONG WITH THE LIMITED REVIEW REPORT (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 24 Oct 2024

Outcome of meeting of committee of Independent Directors for open offer of Ludlow Jute & Specialities Limited held on October 24, 2024.

Board Meeting 17 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting

Board Meeting 3 Oct 2024 3 Oct 2024

Shifting of Registered Office Appointment of Ms. Sruti Sukul as Additional Director, Non-Executive.

Board Meeting 30 Sep 2024 30 Sep 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

LUDLOW JUTE & SPECIALITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Notice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 6th August 2024 to consider among other things the un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024.

Board Meeting 13 May 2024 6 May 2024

LUDLOW JUTE & SPECIALITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2024 and to consider recommendation of dividend if any. Results for the Financial year ended 31st March 2024 Board of Directors in its meeting held today, decided, interalia as under: 1. The Board of Directors did not recommend payment of dividend for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. 2. The Board of Directors approved the Audited Financial Statement for the quarter & year ended 31st March 2024 which is attached herewith along with the Auditors Report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.05.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Jan 2024 15 Jan 2024