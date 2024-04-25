TO THE MEMBERS OF LUHARUKA MEDIA & INFRA LIMITED

(Formerly Known as Splash Media & Infra Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of LUHARUKA MEDIA & INFRA LIMITED (Formerly Known as Splash Media & Infra Limited)("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined following the key audit matters in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key matter 1. Company has entered into a Development Agreement with M/s. Krishna Sagar Builders Ltd. to develop a property situated at Charkop Village, Kandivali (West) admeasuring total area of 1138.78 Sq. Mtrs (Developable Area: 984.90 Sq Mtrs) the total amount incurred on the said project is Rs. 446.62 Lacs as on 31st March, 2024 which is under Legal Dispute and the company has entered into a Joint Venture Agreement with M/s. Krishna Developers through its proprietor Mr. Rajiv Kashyap to develop the property situated at CTS No.484 at Gulmohar Road, Juhu, Mumbai the total amount incurred on the said project is Rs. 147.45, which is also under Dispute but the company has made a recovery of Rs. 50.70 Lacs in the year 2013 so the net amount incurred on the said project is Rs.90.50 Lacs as on 31st March 2024. Our procedures for going through the projects include the following : Company showing both the Project under development Amount Rs. 5,37,12,067/- in Other Non-Current Assets. The matters are in legal Dispute since long period and final result awaited. In view of this, we identified the assessments of projects as key audit matter. • Understanding the development agreements and legal matters going on • Enquiry and discussion with the Management • Assessing the accuracy and reasonableness of the input data provided by the management . • Assessed adequacy of relevant disclosures in the financial statement

Other Information

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the mandatory Accounting Standards referred to in section 133 of Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024

f) from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

3. As required by the Non-Banking Financial Companies Auditors Report (Reserve Bank) Direction, 2016, issued by the Reserve Bank of India In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1A) of Section 45MA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, we give in the "Annexure C", an additional Audit Report addressed to the Board of Directors containing our statements on the matters specified therein.

For R S R V & ASSOCIATES

Chartered Accountants

(FRN. 115691W)

Sd/-

Ajay Sundaria

Partner

(M. No.181133)

UDIN: 24181133BKHIOX6603

Place: Mumbai

Date : 25th April, 2024

ANNEXURE ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of LUHARUKA MEDIA & INFRA LIMITED (Formerly Known as Splash Media & Infra Limited)

i. In respect of its Property Plant and Equipment:

(a) (A) Based on the records examined by us and information and explanation given to us the Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company does not have any intangible assets during the year.

(b) We are informed that Property Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of records examined by us, we report that, The Company has no immoveable property in its name.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of records examined by us, the Company has neither revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right-of-use Assets) nor its Intangible Assets during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibitions) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and Rules made thereunder. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

ii. The Company does not have any inventories. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (ii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iii. (a) The company is a NBFC whose principal business is to give loans, so this clause is not applicable to the company.

(b) According to information and explanation given to us, and based on the audit procedure we are of the opinion that the terms and conditions on which loans have been granted by the company during the year are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

(c) According to information and explanation given to us, repayment of loan installment together with interest, wherever stipulated, are regular.

(d) According to information and explanation and based on our audit procedure there is no overdue amount remain outstanding for more than 90 days as at the year end.

(e) The company is a NBFC whose principal business is to give loans, so this clause is not applicable to the company.

(f) The company has provided loans or advances in the nature of loans repayable on demand to related party as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act with respect to the loans and investments made.

v. As per the information and explanation given to us The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 as amended with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

vi. The provision of sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act are not applicable to the Company as the Central Government of India has not specified the maintenance of cost records for any of the products of the Company. Accordingly, the provision stated in paragraph 3(vi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts are payable in respect of income-tax, goods and service tax and any other statutory dues which were applicable to the company were in arrears, as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no dues of Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute, except following:

S. No. Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount (In) Period to which the amount is relates Forum Where Dispute is Pending 1 Income Tax Act, 1961 56,505/- 2006-07 DCIT 3(1) Indore 2 99,041/- 2007-08 DCIT 3(1) Indore 3 48,629/- 2008-09 DCIT 3(1) Indore 4 51,680/- 2012-13 DCIT 3(1) Indore 5 3,02,590/- 2015-16 CPC of I Tax Department 6 1,43,190/- 2016-17 CPC of I Tax Department 7 3,24,100/- 2018-19 CPC of I Tax Department 8 4,800/- 2021-22 CPC of I Tax Department 9 4,720/- 2023-24 CPC of I Tax Department 10 GST ACT GST 24,35,148/- 2017-18 State Tax Officer

viii. According to information and explanation given to us there are no undisclosed transaction reported in the books accordingly clause related to reporting of transactions which are not reported in the books of account and which have been surrendered and disclosed as income during the assessment proceedings of the income tax as unrecorded income in the books of account accordingly this clause related to disclosure of undisclosed transaction is not applicable.

ix. a) According to the information and explanations given to us, as also on the basis of the books and records examined by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to financial institutions or banks or any lenders. The Company has not taken any loan or borrowing from Government and has not issued any debenture during the year.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, the Company is not declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c) The Company does not have any term loan. Accordingly the paragraph3(ix)(c ) of the order is not applicable.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that funds raised on short-term basis have not been utilised for long-term purposes.

e) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates, joint ventures. Accordingly the paragraph 3(ix) (e) of the order is not applicable.

f) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates, joint ventures. Accordingly the paragraph 3(ix) (f) of the order is not applicable.

x. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records examined by us, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records examined by us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) On the basis of books and records of the Company examined by us and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no material fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year in the course of our audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under section 143(12) of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, the Company has not received any whistle-blower complaint during the year and upto the date of this report xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of records of the Company examined by us, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records examined by us, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected to its directors. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. (a) The company is a NBFC (Loan finance company-Non deposit ) and registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

(b) Company has conducted Non Banking Financial Activities with a valid certificate of registration (COR) From the Reserve Bank of India under the Reserve Bank of India ACT 1934.

(c) The company is an exempted Core Investment Company (CIC) and we are of the opinion that, it continues to fulfill such criteria for exemption from registration as CIC.

(d) This clause is not applicable to the company as it is not CIC

xvii. In our Opinion the Company has not incurred cash losses in the Financial Year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been resignation of the statutory auditors during the year however there was no issues, objection or concern raised by the outgoing auditor.

xix. On the basis of ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements and more particularly, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. Since the company does not fall in the obligation prescribed u/s 135 of Company act 2013 accordingly clause related to compliance of CSR funds is not applicable to it.

xxi. This clause is not applicable to the company as company is not a Holding/Subsidiary/Associate/Joint Venture company of any other company.

For R S R V & ASSOCIATES

Chartered Accountants

(FRN. 115691W)

Sd/-

Ajay Sundaria

Partner

(M. No.181133)

UDIN: 24181133BKHIOX6603

Place: Mumbai

Date : 25th April, 2024

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Luharuka Media & Infra Limited (Formerly Known as Splash Media & Infra Limited) of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Luharuka Media & Infra Limited (Formerly Known as Splash Media & Infra Limited) ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For R S R V & ASSOCIATES

Chartered Accountants

(FRN. 115691W)

Sd/-

Ajay Sundaria

Partner

(M. No.181133)

UDIN: 24181133BKHIOX6603

Place: Mumbai

Date : 25th April, 2024

"ANNEXURE C" TO THE AUDITORS REPORT To the Board of Directors of, Luharuka Media & Infra Limited (Formerly Known as Splash Media & Infra Limited)

We have audited the Balance Sheet of Luharuka Media & Infra Limited (Formerly Known as Splash Media & Infra Limited) for the year ended on March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (Including Other Comprehensive Income), the statement of changes in equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended annexed thereto. As required by the Non-Banking Financial Companies Auditors Report (Reserve Bank) Direction, 2016, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we provide herewith, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the aforesaid directions;

i. The company is engaged in the business of Non-Banking Financial Institution and it has obtained the certificate of registration as provided in section 45-IA of the RBI Act, 1934.

ii The Company is entitled to continue to hold the Certificate of Registration in terms of the Asset/Income pattern as on March 31, 2024.

iii. The company is meeting the requirements of net owned funds as laid down in master directions -Nonbanking financial company - Systemically important non-deposit taking company and deposit taking company Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016.

iv. The Board of Directors of the Company has passed a resolution for non-acceptance of public deposit.

v. The Company has not accepted any public deposit during the period under review.

vi. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has complied with the prudential norms on Income Recognition, Indian Accounting Standards, Asset Classification, Provisioning for bad and doubtful debts as specified in the direction issued by the Reserve Bank of India in terms of the Master Direction – Non-Banking Financial Company –Systemically Important Non-Deposit taking Company and deposit taking Company (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016.

vii. The capital adequacy ratio as disclosed in the return submitted to RBI in terms of Master Direction – Non-Banking Financial Company – Systemically Important Non- deposit taking Company and Deposit taking Company (Reserve Bank) Direction, 2016, has been correctly arrived at and such ratio is in compliance with the minimum CRAR as prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India.

viii. The Company has furnished to RBI the annual statement of Capital Fund, risk assets/Exposures and risk assets ratio within the stipulated period.

ix. The Company has not been classified as NBFC-MFI for the year ended March 31, 2024.

The report has been issued pursuant to the Non-Banking Financial Companies Auditors Report (Reserve Bank) Direction, 2016 and is issued to the Board of Directors of the Company as required by Paragraph 2 of such directions and should not be used for any other purpose.

For R S R V & ASSOCIATES

Chartered Accountants

(FRN. 115691W)

Sd/-

Ajay Sundaria

Partner

(M. No.181133)

UDIN: 24181133BKHIOX6603

Place: Mumbai

Date : 25th April, 2024