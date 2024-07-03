iifl-logo-icon 1
Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd Share Price

4.93
(-0.60%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:58:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4.97
  • Day's High5.06
  • 52 Wk High6.05
  • Prev. Close4.96
  • Day's Low4.9
  • 52 Wk Low 2.68
  • Turnover (lac)4.16
  • P/E165.33
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value2.32
  • EPS0.03
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)92.41
  • Div. Yield0.2
No Records Found

Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

4.97

Prev. Close

4.96

Turnover(Lac.)

4.16

Day's High

5.06

Day's Low

4.9

52 Week's High

6.05

52 Week's Low

2.68

Book Value

2.32

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

92.41

P/E

165.33

EPS

0.03

Divi. Yield

0.2

Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd Corporate Action

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

19 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

12 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.02

Record Date: 09 Sep, 2024

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:05 AM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.52%

Non-Promoter- 48.47%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 48.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.37

9.37

9.37

9.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.07

5.46

4.79

4.22

Net Worth

15.44

14.83

14.16

13.59

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

1.99

1.49

0.79

0.55

yoy growth (%)

32.84

88.11

43.49

160.03

Raw materials

-0.78

0

0

0

As % of sales

39.28

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.35

-0.09

-0.12

-0.1

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0.53

0.95

0.3

0.23

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.11

-0.27

-0.1

-0.09

Working capital

2.87

2.17

0.65

-0.02

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

32.84

88.11

43.49

160.03

Op profit growth

-41

187.7

33.41

-390.16

EBIT growth

-41.18

190.06

22.49

53.92

Net profit growth

-37.91

244.2

36.88

41.13

No Record Found

Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

ANKUR ANIL AGRAWAL

Independent Non Exe. Director

T D Lal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Milin Ramani

Non Executive Director

Apeksha Kadam

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nishi M. Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd

Summary

Luharuka Media & Infra Limited formerly known as Splash Media and Infra Limited was originally incorporated as Indus Commercials Limited on July 07, 1981 in the State of West Bengal. Thereafter the Company name was changed from Indus Commercials Limited to Hindustan Stockland Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to change of name was received from Registrar of Mumbai, Maharashtra on September 19, 1991.Thereafter, the Company name further changed to Splash Mediaworks Limited on May 08, 2002 and further, changed to Splash Media & Infra Limited on November 09, 2009 & thereafter got changed to the present name i.e. Luharuka Media & Infra Limited on October 15, 2015.A change in management and controlling interest has resulted in the overhaul of business operations and accordingly, Company has diversified its activities by venturing itself into the arena of construction and development of real estate spaces in October 2009. In 2014-15, the erstwhile promoter of the Company i.e., M/s Bhrosemand Commodities Private Limited entered through Share Purchase Agreement on 10/10/2014 with Anil Agrawal HUF, by virtue of which an open offer was made in June 2015 as per SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares & Takeover) Regulations, 2011 and resulting, the open offer, Anil Agrawal HUF became the Promoter of the Company. Then after, the Company was taken over by the present promoters in 2015. The Company had a Certificate of Registration from Reserve Bank of India as a N
Company FAQs

What is the Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd share price today?

The Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.93 today.

What is the Market Cap of Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd is ₹92.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd is 165.33 and 2.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd is ₹2.68 and ₹6.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd?

Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 76.45%, 3 Years at 56.26%, 1 Year at 22.47%, 6 Month at 46.75%, 3 Month at 26.21% and 1 Month at 7.83%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.53 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 48.47 %

