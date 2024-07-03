Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹4.97
Prev. Close₹4.96
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.16
Day's High₹5.06
Day's Low₹4.9
52 Week's High₹6.05
52 Week's Low₹2.68
Book Value₹2.32
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)92.41
P/E165.33
EPS0.03
Divi. Yield0.2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.37
9.37
9.37
9.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.07
5.46
4.79
4.22
Net Worth
15.44
14.83
14.16
13.59
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
1.99
1.49
0.79
0.55
yoy growth (%)
32.84
88.11
43.49
160.03
Raw materials
-0.78
0
0
0
As % of sales
39.28
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.35
-0.09
-0.12
-0.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0.53
0.95
0.3
0.23
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.11
-0.27
-0.1
-0.09
Working capital
2.87
2.17
0.65
-0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
32.84
88.11
43.49
160.03
Op profit growth
-41
187.7
33.41
-390.16
EBIT growth
-41.18
190.06
22.49
53.92
Net profit growth
-37.91
244.2
36.88
41.13
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
ANKUR ANIL AGRAWAL
Independent Non Exe. Director
T D Lal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Milin Ramani
Non Executive Director
Apeksha Kadam
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nishi M. Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd
Summary
Luharuka Media & Infra Limited formerly known as Splash Media and Infra Limited was originally incorporated as Indus Commercials Limited on July 07, 1981 in the State of West Bengal. Thereafter the Company name was changed from Indus Commercials Limited to Hindustan Stockland Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to change of name was received from Registrar of Mumbai, Maharashtra on September 19, 1991.Thereafter, the Company name further changed to Splash Mediaworks Limited on May 08, 2002 and further, changed to Splash Media & Infra Limited on November 09, 2009 & thereafter got changed to the present name i.e. Luharuka Media & Infra Limited on October 15, 2015.A change in management and controlling interest has resulted in the overhaul of business operations and accordingly, Company has diversified its activities by venturing itself into the arena of construction and development of real estate spaces in October 2009. In 2014-15, the erstwhile promoter of the Company i.e., M/s Bhrosemand Commodities Private Limited entered through Share Purchase Agreement on 10/10/2014 with Anil Agrawal HUF, by virtue of which an open offer was made in June 2015 as per SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares & Takeover) Regulations, 2011 and resulting, the open offer, Anil Agrawal HUF became the Promoter of the Company. Then after, the Company was taken over by the present promoters in 2015. The Company had a Certificate of Registration from Reserve Bank of India as a N
The Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.93 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd is ₹92.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd is 165.33 and 2.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd is ₹2.68 and ₹6.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 76.45%, 3 Years at 56.26%, 1 Year at 22.47%, 6 Month at 46.75%, 3 Month at 26.21% and 1 Month at 7.83%.
