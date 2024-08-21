iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd AGM

4.63
(0.00%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Luharuka Media CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM16 Sep 202420 Aug 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 47 of SEBI Listing Regulation, Please find enclosed herewith copies of Newspaper Advertisement giving Public Notice to Shareholders regarding information of 43rd AGM of the Company to be held on Monday, September 16, 2024 at 11:30 A.M. IST. Further, pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 10 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and relevant provisions of SEBI Listing Regulations, the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Tuesday, September 10, 2024 to Monday, September 16, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 43rd AGM of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/08/2024)

Luharuka Media: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.