Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 47 of SEBI Listing Regulation, Please find enclosed herewith copies of Newspaper Advertisement giving Public Notice to Shareholders regarding information of 43rd AGM of the Company to be held on Monday, September 16, 2024 at 11:30 A.M. IST. Further, pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 10 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and relevant provisions of SEBI Listing Regulations, the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Tuesday, September 10, 2024 to Monday, September 16, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 43rd AGM of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/08/2024)