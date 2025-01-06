Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0.53
0.95
0.3
0.23
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.11
-0.27
-0.1
-0.09
Working capital
2.87
2.17
0.65
-0.02
Other operating items
Operating
3.28
2.84
0.84
0.12
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
3.28
2.84
0.84
0.12
Equity raised
7.19
5.94
5.77
5.5
Investing
0.01
-1
1
0
Financing
0.02
0.54
-0.5
-0.13
Dividends paid
0.09
0.09
0.09
0
Net in cash
10.61
8.42
7.21
5.49
