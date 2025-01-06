iifl-logo-icon 1
Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.86
(-2.02%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Luharuka Media FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0.53

0.95

0.3

0.23

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.11

-0.27

-0.1

-0.09

Working capital

2.87

2.17

0.65

-0.02

Other operating items

Operating

3.28

2.84

0.84

0.12

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

3.28

2.84

0.84

0.12

Equity raised

7.19

5.94

5.77

5.5

Investing

0.01

-1

1

0

Financing

0.02

0.54

-0.5

-0.13

Dividends paid

0.09

0.09

0.09

0

Net in cash

10.61

8.42

7.21

5.49

