Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.37
9.37
9.37
9.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.07
5.46
4.79
4.22
Net Worth
15.44
14.83
14.16
13.59
Minority Interest
Debt
0.88
0
6.36
1.3
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
16.32
14.83
20.52
14.89
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
5.17
5.25
5.19
5.16
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.02
0.02
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
5.4
5.43
5.42
5.44
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.25
-0.2
-0.23
-0.28
Cash
1.25
1.39
2.12
2.6
Total Assets
6.42
6.64
7.31
7.76
