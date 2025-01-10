iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd Balance Sheet

4.9
(8.65%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.37

9.37

9.37

9.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.07

5.46

4.79

4.22

Net Worth

15.44

14.83

14.16

13.59

Minority Interest

Debt

0.88

0

6.36

1.3

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

16.32

14.83

20.52

14.89

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

5.17

5.25

5.19

5.16

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.02

0.02

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

5.4

5.43

5.42

5.44

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.25

-0.2

-0.23

-0.28

Cash

1.25

1.39

2.12

2.6

Total Assets

6.42

6.64

7.31

7.76

Luharuka Media : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.