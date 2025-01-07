Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
1.99
1.49
0.79
0.55
yoy growth (%)
32.84
88.11
43.49
160.03
Raw materials
-0.78
0
0
0
As % of sales
39.28
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.35
-0.09
-0.12
-0.1
As % of sales
17.77
6.17
15.71
19.55
Other costs
-0.27
-0.41
-0.32
-0.18
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.68
27.95
41.21
34.12
Operating profit
0.58
0.98
0.34
0.25
OPM
29.25
65.86
43.06
46.32
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
Other income
0
0
0
0.02
Profit before tax
0.53
0.95
0.3
0.23
Taxes
-0.11
-0.27
-0.1
-0.09
Tax rate
-21.84
-28.7
-35.08
-39.04
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.42
0.67
0.19
0.14
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.42
0.67
0.19
0.14
yoy growth (%)
-37.91
244.2
36.88
41.13
NPM
21.16
45.28
24.74
25.94
