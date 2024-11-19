|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|12 Nov 2024
|11 Dec 2024
|Draft Notice convening Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company to be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM), to seek necessary approval of the Members of the Company for the aforesaid Preferential Issues. Intimation of Record Date & Book Closure for EGM of the Company scheduled to be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.11.2024) Outcome of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held by the Company today, i.e., December 11, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/12/2024)
