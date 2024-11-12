Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Luharuka Media & Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024; 2. the proposal of raising of funds by way of further public offer rights issue American Depository Receipts/Global Depository Receipts/Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds qualified institutions placement preferential issue or any other method and for determination of issue price or combination of methods as may be permitted under applicable laws subject to approvals of the shareholders of the Company and other regulatory and/or statutory approvals as may be applicable. 3.take on record any other business as may be considered necessary. Please note that as informed in our letter dated 27/09/2024 the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company has been closed from 01/10/2024 and shall continue till 48 hours after the declaration of the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30/09/2024 . i.e. up to 14/11/2024(both days inclusive). Outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. Kindly note that the meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 05:00 P.M. and concluded at 07:45 P.M. Revised Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 12, 2024 due to typographical error in the name of one of the allottees of proposed preferential issue. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.11.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 3 Sep 2024

Please Find attached herewith outcome of Board Meeting held today for the captioned subject above. Kindly note that the meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 07:00 P.M. and concluded at 07:15 P.M

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 23 Jul 2024

Luharuka Media & Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 2.to finalize the Right Issue Size Issue Price Right Entitlement Ratio and other matters incidental and connected there to Right Issue of the Company and to consider take on record and adopt Letter of Offer (LOF) and to fix the record date for determining eligible shareholders 3.recommend Final Dividend on Equity Shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 43rd Annual General Meeting; 4.take on record any other business as may be considered necessary. Please note that as informed in our letter dated June 29 2024 the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company has been closed from July 01 2024 and shall continue till 48 hours after the declaration of the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. i.e. up to July 31 2024 (both days inclusive). Outcome of the Board Meeting held on July 29, 2024. Kindly note that the meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 09:00 P.M. and concluded at 09:30 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/07/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Jun 2024 11 Jun 2024

Luharuka Media & Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI Listing Regulations and in continuation of our Board Meeting Outcome dated April 25 2024 we hereby inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday June 14 2024 at the registered office of the Company inter alia to: 1. consider approve and take on record the Draft Letter of Offer (DLOF) for purpose of giving effect to the Right Issue subject to the receipt of in-principle approval of BSE Limited. 2. take on record any other business as may be considered necessary. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors, considered and approved the following matter: 1.The Draft Letter of Offer (DLOF) for raising of Funds by way of Right Issue of equity shares of the Company of face value Re. 01/- (Rupee One Only) each at such price, at a premium or discount to the market price such that the aggregate value (including premium, if any) does not exceed Rs. 50,00,00,000/- (Rupees Fifty Crore Only), to the eligible equity shareholders of the Company as on record date (to be determined by the Board in due course) subject to receipt of statutory/regulatory approvals, as may be applicable in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India and other applicable law. Kindly note that the meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 11:00 A.M. and concluded at 03:45 P.M. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.06.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Apr 2024 18 Apr 2024

Luharuka Media & Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Audited Financial Statements including Balance Sheet as at March 31 2024 the Statement of Profit & Loss and the Cash Flow Statement and notes thereon for the financial year ended March 31 2024 together with the Auditors Report thereon and Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. 2. the proposal of raising of funds by way of further public offer rights issue American Depository Receipts/Global Depository Receipts/Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds qualified institutions placement preferential issue or any other method and for determination of issue price or combination of methods as may be permitted under applicable laws subject to approvals of the shareholders of the Company and other regulatory and/or statutory approvals as may be applicable. 3. any other business as may be considered necessary with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to the SEBI Listing Regulations, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on April 25, 2024 have, inter alia, approved the following matters: 1.Audited Financial Statements for the F.Y. ended March 31, 2024 and Audited Financial Results for the quarter and F.Y. ended March 31, 2024. 2.Raising of Funds by way of issue of equity shares of the Company of face value Re. 01/- each through Right Issue for an amount not exceeding Rs. 50,00,00,000/- subject to receipt of statutory/regulatory approvals. 3.Appointment of Ms. Nishi M. Shah, as a Company Secretary and Compliance Officer. Please note that in terms of the Companys Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading and pursuant to SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015, as amended, the trading window for trading in securities of the Company will open on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Kindly note that the meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 2:30 P.M. and concluded at 5:45 P.M. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 Raising of funds by the way of issue of equity shares of face value Re. 01/- each through Right Issue to eligible equity shareholders of the Company. Appointment of Ms. Nishi M. Shah, as Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/04/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024