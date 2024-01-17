|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|19 Nov 2024
|5 Dec 2024
|11 Dec 2024
|Intimation of Record Date & Book Closure for EGM of the Company scheduled to be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2024.
|BookCloser
|21 Aug 2024
|10 Sep 2024
|16 Sep 2024
|Further, pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 10 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and relevant provisions of SEBI Listing Regulations, the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Tuesday, September 10, 2024 to Monday, September 16, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 43rd AGM of the Company.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.