Recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 0.02/- (Two Paise Only) per equity share of face value of Re. 01/- (Rupee One Only) each equivalent to 2% on paid-up equity share capital of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company In terms of Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we hereby inform you that the Company has fixed Monday, September 09, 2024 as Record Date for the purposes of AGM and determining members of the Company who are eligible to receive payment of Final Dividend of Rs. 0.02/- (Rupees Two Paise only) for each equity share of Face Value Re.01/- (Rupee One only) each which is equivalent to 2% of the paid up equity share capital of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. The final dividend, if approved at the ensuing AGM, will be paid to the eligible members within the stipulated period of 30 days from the date of AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/08/2024)