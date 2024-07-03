Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd Summary

Luharuka Media & Infra Limited formerly known as Splash Media and Infra Limited was originally incorporated as Indus Commercials Limited on July 07, 1981 in the State of West Bengal. Thereafter the Company name was changed from Indus Commercials Limited to Hindustan Stockland Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to change of name was received from Registrar of Mumbai, Maharashtra on September 19, 1991.Thereafter, the Company name further changed to Splash Mediaworks Limited on May 08, 2002 and further, changed to Splash Media & Infra Limited on November 09, 2009 & thereafter got changed to the present name i.e. Luharuka Media & Infra Limited on October 15, 2015.A change in management and controlling interest has resulted in the overhaul of business operations and accordingly, Company has diversified its activities by venturing itself into the arena of construction and development of real estate spaces in October 2009. In 2014-15, the erstwhile promoter of the Company i.e., M/s Bhrosemand Commodities Private Limited entered through Share Purchase Agreement on 10/10/2014 with Anil Agrawal HUF, by virtue of which an open offer was made in June 2015 as per SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares & Takeover) Regulations, 2011 and resulting, the open offer, Anil Agrawal HUF became the Promoter of the Company. Then after, the Company was taken over by the present promoters in 2015. The Company had a Certificate of Registration from Reserve Bank of India as a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) in the name of Hindustan Stockland Limited. Thereafter, it obtained a fresh Certificate of Registration from Reserve Bank of India in the present name of the Company i.e. Luharuka Media & Infra Limited dated January 12, 2017. Initially, the Company was engaged in the business of Media Software and its related activities. Presently, it is engaged in the business of Financial , Real Estate & Construction and Media Advertising. The Company is an upcoming NBFC and infrastructure company and its primary focus is in providing inter corporate loans, personal loans, loans against shares & securities, loans against properties, Mortgage Loans, Auto / Home Loans, trade financing, bills discounting. Since the Company is an NBFC it is at present, developing to position itself between the organized banking sector and local money lenders, offering the customers competitive, flexible and timely lending services.