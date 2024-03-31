To

The Members of the Luharuka Media & Infra Limited,

Your Board of Directors are pleased to present the 43rd (Forty-Third) Annual Report of Luharuka Media & Infra Limited ("the Company") together with the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ("F.Y.") ended March 31, 2024.

1) FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The summary of Audited Financial performance of the Company, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 is summarized as under:

(in Lakh, except EPS)

PARTICULARS F. Y. 2023-2024 F.Y. 2022-2023 Revenue from Operations 162.77 193.00 Other Income 2.65 0.45 Total Revenue 165.43 193.45 Total Expense 76.59 103.19 Profit before Tax 88.83 90.26 Current Tax 23.61 23.50 Deferred Tax 0.00 0.00 Tax of earlier year 4.64 (0.05) Profit for the Year 60.59 66.81 Earnings Per Share (EPS) (Basic & Diluted) 0.06 0.07

2) FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE AND STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS:

The Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024 have been prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards (IND-AS), as per the relevant provisions of Sections 129 and 133 of Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as "the Act"), Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (hereinafter referred to as "the SEBI Listing Regulations"), which have been reviewed by the Statutory Auditors of the Company.

During the year under review, your Company has generated revenue from operations of 162.77 lakhs as compared to 193.00 lakhs in the previous financial year. The net profit after tax stood at 60.59 lakhs as compared to 66.81 lakhs in the previous financial year. The decline in profits of the Company is temporary and primarily attributed to challenges such as regulatory and compliance complexities, intense market competition, and economic volatility. Despite this challenge, your Company remain focused on maintaining our competitiveness and financial stability and is actively reviewing strategies and implementing necessary adjustments to improve profitability and move forward.

In accordance with the provisions contained in Section 136 of the Act and Regulation 34 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Annual Report of the Company containing Notice of the Annual General Meeting ("the AGM / the meeting"), Financial Statements, Cash Flow Statement, Report of the Auditors thereon, Directors Report together with Notes and Annexures thereto and the same is also available on the website of the Company at www.luharukamediainfra.com. Further, a detailed analysis of Companys performance is included in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report ("MDAR"), which forms part of this Annual Report.

3) DIVIDEND

The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of 0.02/- per equity share of Re. 1/- each, i.e. equivalent to 2% on the paid up equity share capital of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 at their Meeting held on July 29, 2024 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company.

4) TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND AMOUNTS AND CONCERNED SHARES TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND ("IEPF")

Pursuant to the Section 124(5) and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Act read with the IEPF Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 ("IEPF Rules"), all the unclaimed and unpaid dividend amounts are required to be transferred to the IEPF established by the Central Government, upon completion of seven (7) years. Further, according to Section 124(6) of the Act read with IEPF Rules, the shares in respect of which dividend amounts has not been claimed and unpaid for seven (7) consecutive years or more shall also be transferred to the demat account created by the IEPF Authority.

During the year under review, the Company has transferred unclaimed dividend amount of 1,13,079.47/- (One Lakh Thirteen Thousand Seventy Nine Rupees and Forty Seven Paisa) held in Unpaid Dividend Account for the financial year 2015-16 and transferred 83,916 Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each to IEPF.

Further, the Company will be transferring the unclaimed and unpaid dividend amounts of the financial year 2016-17 from its Unpaid Dividend Account to IEPF after October 28, 2024 along with underlying shares.

Members who have not yet en-cashed their final dividend from financial year 2016-17 and thereafter are requested to make their claims to the Company / Register and Share Transfer Agent ("RTA") of the Company. Members are requested to quote their folio numbers / DP ID – Client ID and PAN in all their correspondence.

No claims shall lie against the Company in respect of the dividend amounts and shares transferred to IEFP.

The Members who have a claim on dividend amounts and shares transferred to IEFP may claim the same from IEPF Authority by submitting an online application in e-Form No. IEPF-5 available on the website www.iepf.gov.in and sending a physical copy of the same, duly signed by them to the Nodal Officer of the Company, along with requisite documents enumerated in the e-Form No. IEPF-5.

5) SHARE CAPITAL

During the year under review, there has been no change in share capital of the Company. The issued, subscribed and paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company as on March 31, 2024 stands at 9,37,20,000/- (Rupees Nine Crore Thirty-Seven Lakh Twenty Thousand only) divided into 9,37,20,000 Equity Shares of Re. 01/- each. Further the Company;

• has not issued any sweat equity shares during the year under review and hence no information as per provisions of section 54(1) (d) of the Act read with rule 8(13) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014 is furnished;

• has not issued any shares with differential rights and hence no information as per provisions of section 43(a)(ii) of the Act, read with rule 4(4) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014 is furnished;

• has not granted employee stock options as per provisions of section 62(1)(b) of the Act, read with rule 12(9) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014.

Further, post financial year the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the Right issue of Equity shares of face value 1 in the Board Meeting held on June 14, 2024 where the issue size does not exceed 50 crores and the same is under process. The company will utilize the funds raised through right issue to augment the capital base of the Company. The Company intends expansion of its business and has launched various new products such as Safal Working Capital Loans, Safal MSME Loans and Safal Sampati Loans (LAP) under the brand name of "DhanSafal"

6) TRANSFER TO RESERVES

The Board of Directors has decided to plough back the entire amount of profit in the business. In the year under review, the Company has not transferred any amount to the ‘General Reserves. The closing balance of the retained earnings of the Company for financial year 2023-2024, after all appropriation and adjustments is at 437.62 lakhs.

7) LISTING WITH THE STOCK EXCHANGE

Your Companys equity shares are listed on the BSE Limited. Accordingly, the annual listing fees for the financial year 2023-24 and 2024-25 has been paid to the Stock Exchange.

8) SUBSIDIARIES, ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURES

Your Company has no Subsidiary, Associate Company (ies) or Joint Venture within the meaning of Section 2(87) or 2(6) of the Act as on March 31, 2024. Accordingly, the details required under Form AOC-1 are not applicable.

9) DEPOSITS

Your Company has not accepted any public deposit within the meaning of Section 73 and 74 of the Act, read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 and as such no amount on account of principal or interest on deposit was outstanding as on the date of the Balance Sheet.

10) MATERIAL CHANGES AFFECTING THE COMPANY

There were no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company between the end of the financial year and the date of this Report. It is hereby confirmed that there has been no change in the nature of business of the Company.

11) CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Effective corporate governance practices constitute the strong foundation on which successful commercial enterprises are built to last. Our Corporate Governance practices are reflection of our value system encompassing our culture, policies, and relationships with our stakeholders. Integrity and transparency are key to our corporate governance practices to ensure that we gain and retain the trust of our stakeholders at all times. Corporate governance is about maximizing shareholders value legally, ethically and sustainably.

Pursuant to Regulation 15(2)(a) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the paid up equity share capital and net worth of the Company for the preceding financial year does not exceed rupees ten crore and rupees twenty-five crore respectively and hence, the provisions of regulations 17, 17A, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 24A, 25, 26, 27 and clauses (b) to (i) and (t) of sub regulation (2) of regulation 46 and para C, D and E of Schedule V of the SEBI Listing Regulations are not applicable to the Company. Your Company has also intimated the same to BSE Limited.

Further, the Company hereby undertakes that where the provisions of the regulation 15(2) (a) of the SEBI Listing Regulations becomes applicable to the Company on a later date, it shall comply with the requirements within six months from the date on which the provisions of the said regulation becomes applicable.

12) BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNELs

I. Board of Directors

The Board of Directors is the apex body constituted by the shareholders for overseeing the Companys overall functioning. The role of the Board of Directors in Companies is to provide strategic oversight, ensure compliance with regulations, manage risk effectively, and safeguard the interests of stakeholders while promoting sustainable growth. The Board of Directors of the Company consists of professionals from varied disciplines. The day-to-day management of the affairs of the Company is entrusted with the senior management personnel.

The Composition of the Board of Directors of the Company is in conformity with Section 149 of the Act. As on March 31, 2024, the Board of Directors of your Company consisted of Four (4) Directors, out of which, two (2) Directors are Non- Executive Independent Directors, one (1) Non-Executive Non-Independent Woman Director and one (1) Executive Director, who is also the Chairperson and Managing Director of the Company.

Following were the Directors as on March 31, 2024:

Sr. No. Name of the Person DIN Category 1 Mr. Ankur Agrawal 06408167 Chairperson, Managing Director 2 Mr. Devendra Lal Thakur 00392511 Non-Executive - Independent Director 3 Mr. Milin Ramani 07697636 Non-Executive - Independent Director 4 Mrs. Apeksha Kadam 08878724 Non-Executive - Non-Independent Woman Director

A. Change in Directors:

(1) Cessation/ Resignation:

During the year under review, there was no instance of Cessation/ Resignation by any of the Director of Company.

(2) Appointment/Re-appointment:

Re-appointment of Mr. Milin Ramani as a Non-Executive - Independent Director.

Pursuant to provisions of the Act and SEBI Listing Regulations and based on recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors have re-appointed Mr. Milin Ramani as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive Independent Director and thereafter he was regularized by the Shareholders at 42nd AGM of the Company held on September 12, 2023, for the second term of five (5) consecutive years w.e.f. August 14, 2023 till August 13, 2028.

(3) Director liable to retire by rotation:

Pursuant to provisions of Section 152(6) of the Act, Mrs. Apeksha Kadam, Non-Executive Non-Independent Women Director, retires by rotation at the ensuing AGM and being eligible offers herself for re-appointment. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Board have recommended re-appointment of Mrs. Apeksha Kadam. Brief profile of Mrs. Apeksha Kadam as required under Regulation 36 (3) of the SEBI Listing Regulations read with SS-2 on General Meetings is provided separately by way of an Annexure to the Notice of the ensuing AGM which forms part of this Annual Report.

During the year under review, the Non-Executive Directors of the Company had no pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company, other than sitting fees, commission, perquisites and reimbursement of expenses incurred by them for the purpose of attending meetings of the Board / Committees of the Company.

None of the Directors are disqualified for being appointed as the Director of the Company in terms of Section 164 of the Act read with Rule 14(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Qualifications of Directors) Rules, 2014.

B. Independent Directors

The role of an Independent director includes providing unbiased oversight, bringing expertise and diverse perspectives to board deliberations, ensuring effective governance, safeguarding minority shareholders interests, and overseeing management decisions to enhance transparency and accountability.

The Company, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Board, has appointed Independent Directors from diversified field who have adequate experience, skills and capabilities required to perform the roles of Independent Directors. There were no changes in Independent Directors during the year under review.

Meetings of Independent Directors:

During the year under review, the Independent Directors met on February 12, 2024 as per Schedule IV of the Act and the Rules thereunder to discuss the affairs of the Company and inter-alia to:

1. Review the performance of Non- Independent Directors and the Board of Directors as whole;

2. Review the performance of the Chairperson of the Company, taking into account the views of the Executive and Non-Executive Directors;

3. Access the quality, content and timelines of flow of information between the Management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform its duties.

The Meeting was attended by all the Independent Directors as on that date and Mr. Devendra Lal Thakur acted as Lead Independent Director for the said Meeting.

The Independent Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process and flow of information between the Companys management and the Board.

Further, the Company has received the necessary declarations from all the Independent Directors under section 149(7) of the Act, that they meet the criteria of Independence laid down in section 149(6) of the Act and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the SEBI Listing Regulations. Further, all the independent directors are registered with data bank maintained by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs ("IICA"). The Independent Directors have confirmed that they are not aware of any circumstances or situation, which exists or reasonably anticipated that could impair or impact his/her ability to discharge his/ her duties with an objective independent judgment and without any external influence.

The Board after taking these declarations / disclosures on record and acknowledging the veracity of the same, is of the opinion that the Independent Directors of the Company possess requisite qualifications, experience, expertise, hold highest standards of integrity and are Independent of the Management of the Company. The terms and conditions of appointment of Independent Directors are available on the website of the Company at http://www.luharukamediainfra.com/ InvestorsRelation.aspx.

II. Key Managerial Personnels (KMPs):

Following were the Key Managerial Personnels as on March 31, 2024 pursuant to Sections 2(51) and 203 of the Act read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014:

Sr. No. Name of the Person Designation 1 Mr. Ankur Agrawal Managing Director 2 Mr. Pravin Gupta Chief Financial Officer

During the year under review, Ms. Jankhana Gala resigned as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from closure of working hours of February 12, 2024.

Further, post financial year, the Board of Directors, on recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, had considered and approved the appointment of Ms. Nishi M. Shah as a Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from April 21, 2024.

III. Directors Evaluation:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Act and SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance with an aim to improve the effectiveness of the Chairperson, the Board, committees, individual director and the Board as whole.

The Company has formulated a policy for performance evaluation of the Independent Directors, the Board, their committees and other individual Directors which includes criteria for performance evaluation of the Non-Executive Directors and Executive Directors based on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee and Guidance Note on Board Evaluation issued by the SEBI.

The Board and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee reviewed the performance of individual directors on the basis of criteria such as the contribution of the individual director to the board and committee meetings like preparedness on the issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs in meetings, etc.

IV. Familiarization program for Independent Director(s):

Pursuant to Regulation 25(7) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Company has put in place a system to familiarize its Independent Directors. All Board members of the Company are invited to familiarize themselves with the Company, its management, its operations and above all, the industry and issues. Separate sessions are organized during the year with domain experts to enable Board members to update their knowledge of the sector. Details of the familiarization program on cumulative basis are available on the Companys website at http://www.luharukamediainfra.com/InvestorsRelation.aspx.

The familiarization program for Independent Directors aims to provide them with an understanding of the Companys business operations, industry dynamics, regulatory environment, financial performance, risk management practices, corporate governance framework, and their roles and responsibilities, thereby enabling them to contribute effectively to board discussions and decisions. During the financial year 2023-24, the independent directors were updated from time to time on continuous basis on the significant changes in the regulations, duties and responsibilities of Independent Directors under the Act and SEBI Listing Regulations. The Company conducted 1 program during the financial year 2023-24 and the time spent by Independent Directors was in the range of 2 hours. The cumulative programs / meetings conducted till date were 8 and the time spent by Independent Directors was in the range of 14 hours. The policy on Companys familiarization program for independent directors is hosted on the Companys website http://www.luharukamediainfra.com/InvestorsRelation.aspx.

V. Meeting of the Board and its Committees:

During the financial year 2023-24, four (4) Board Meetings were held on May 05, 2023, August 11, 2023, November 03, 2023, and February 12, 2024. The necessary quorum was present for all the meetings.

The details of attendance of Directors at Board Meetings during the financial year 2023-24 and at the 42nd Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company are mentioned herein below: -

Sr. No. Name of Member Category No. of Meetings attended Attendance at 42nd AGM held on 12th September, 2023 Held during the tenure Attended % of attendance 1. Mr. Ankur Agrawal Managing Director, Chairperson 4 4 100 Yes 2. Mr. Milin Ramani Non-Executive - Independent Director 4 4 100 Yes 3. Mr. Devendra Lal Thakur Non-Executive - Independent Director 4 4 100 Yes 4. Mrs. Apeksha Kadam Non- Executive - Non- Independent Woman Director 4 4 100 Yes

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD:

The Committees of the Board play an important role in enhancing governance, oversight, and specialized decision-making within the organization. Each committee focuses on specific areas such as audit, risk management, nomination and remuneration, and relationship with stakeholders, ensuring thorough examination and informed recommendations on key issues, thereby supporting the board in making well-informed decisions aligned with the Companys strategy and interests. Each Committee is guided by its Charter or terms of reference, which provides for the composition, scope, powers and duties and responsibilities. The recommendation and/or observations and decisions are placed before the Board for information or approval.

Further, the minutes of the various committee meetings are also placed before the Board in their meetings. The Chairperson of respective Committee updates the Board regarding the discussions held/ decisions taken at the committee meetings.

There are four (4) Board Committees, consisting of both statutory & non-statutory committees as on March 31, 2024 and details of committees are mentioned below:

STATUTORY COMMITTEES

1. Audit Committee

2. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

3. Stakeholders Relationship Committee

i) AUDIT COMMITTEE

Name of the Committee Category and Composition Other details Name Category Audit Committee Mr. Devendra Lal Thakur (Chairperson) Non-Executive - Independent Director During the financial year under review, the Audit Committee met 4 (Four) times on May 05, 2023, August 11, 2023, November 03, 2023, and February 12, 2024; Mr. Ankur Agrawal (Member) Executive Director- Managing Director The Committee comprises of three Directors out of which 2/3rd are Independent Directors and Chairperson of the committee is an Independent Director; Mr. Milin Ramani (Member) Non-Executive - Independent Director All members are financially literate and bring in expertise in the fields of finance, accounting, development, strategy and management; Committee invites such of the executives as it considers appropriate, representatives of the statutory auditors and internal auditors, to be present at its meetings; The Company Secretary acts as the Secretary to the Audit Committee; None of recommendations made by the Audit Committee were rejected by the Board. The AGM for the financial year 2022-23 was held on September 12, 2023 and was attended by Mr. Devendra Lal Thakur, Chairperson of the Committee.

ii) NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Name of the Committee Category and Composition Other details Name Category Nomination and Remuneration Committee Mr. Milin Ramani (Chairperson) Non-Executive - Independent Director During the financial year under review, the Committee met 1 (One) time on May 05, 2023; Mr. Devendra Lal Thakur (Member) Non-Executive - Independent Director The Nomination and Remuneration Committee comprises of three directors out of which 2/3rd are independent directors and Chairperson of the committee is an independent director; None of recommendations made by the Committee were rejected by the Board. Mrs. Apeksha Kadam (Member) Non-Executive - Non- Independent Director The AGM for the financial year 2022-23 was held on September 12, 2023 and was attended by Mr. Milin Ramani, Chairperson of the Committee.

Pecuniary Relationship or Transactions with Non-Executive Directors

During the year, there were no pecuniary relationships or transactions entered into between the Company and any of its Non-Executive / Independent Directors apart from payment of sitting fees and / or commission / perquisites as approved by the members.

Criteria of making payment of Remuneration to Non-Executive Directors

Non-Executive Directors ("NEDs") are paid remuneration by way of Sitting Fees;

i. During the financial year 2023-24, no Commission was paid to the Non-Executive Directors;

ii. No amount by way of loan or advance has been given by the Company to any of its directors;

iii. The sitting fees payable to the NEDs for attending the Board and Committee meetings is fixed subject to the statutory ceiling. The details of sitting fees paid to the Non-Executive Independent Director and Non- Executive Non-Independent Directors for the financial year 2023-24 are given in Annexure I.

Details of Remuneration paid to Executive Director

The details of remuneration paid to the Executive Directors for the financial year 2023-24 are given in Annexure I of the Directors Report. The remuneration paid to the Executive Directors is inclusive of all benefits i.e. salary, bonus, etc. Non-Executive Non Independent Directors & Independent Directors were in receipt of sitting fees only. Further, Company has not issued any stock options to the Directors of the Company.

iii) STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE

Name of the Committee Category and Composition Other details Name Category Stakeholders Relationship Committee Mrs. Apeksha Kadam (Chairperson) Non-Executive - Non-Independent Director During the financial year under review, the Committee met 4 (Four) times on May 05, 2023, August 11, 2023, November 03, 2023, and February 12, 2024; Mr. Ankur Agrawal (Member) Executive Director- Managing Director The Committee comprises of four directors out of which two are independent directors. The Chairperson of the Committee is Non-Executive - Non-Independent Director; Mr. Devendra Lal Thakur (Member) Non-Executive - Independent Director Details of Investor complaints and Compliance Officer are provided below; None of recommendations made by the Committee were rejected by the Board. Mr. Milin Ramani (Member) Non-Executive - Independent Director The AGM for the financial year 2022-23 was held on September 12, 2023 and was attended by Mrs. Apeksha Kadam, Chairperson of the Committee.

Status of Transfers:

There were no pending share transfer requests as on March 31, 2024.

Complaints:

The details of shareholders complaints received and disposed of during the financial year under review are as follows: Name, designation and address of Compliance Officer: STATUS OF INVESTOR COMPLAINTS Ms. Nishi M. Shah, 1. Pending at the beginning of the financial year 0 Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, 2. Received during the financial year 0 3. Disposed off during the financial year 0 A-301, Hetal Arch, Opposite Natraj Market S.V.Road, Malad(West), Mumbai - 400067, Maharashtra, India. 4. Pending at the end of the financial year 0

Attendance records of Committee Meetings

Name of the Committee Audit Committee Nomination and Remuneration Committee Stakeholders Relationship Committee No. of meetings held 4 1 4 No. of meetings attended Name of the member Mr. Devendra Lal Thakur 4 1 4 Mr. Milin Ramani 4 1 4 Mr. Ankur Agrawal 4 - 4 Mrs. Apeksha Kadam - 1 4

NON-STATUTORY COMMITTEE OPERATIONS COMMITTEE

The Operations Committee of the Company was constituted by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on August 02, 2022, for operational convenience and to deal with the matters relating to frequent banking and day-to-day business affairs on urgent business without necessarily calling for a board meeting.

Further, the Operations Committee also oversees operational efficiency, risk management, cost control, and process improvement to ensure effective day-to-day operations and support strategic objectives.

The Composition of the Operations Committee is as follows:

1. Mr. Ankur Agrawal, Managing Director

2. Mrs. Apeksha Kadam, Non-Executive - Non-Independent Director The terms of reference of the Operations Committee include the following:

a) To authorize opening and closing of bank accounts & to authorize additions/deletions to the signatories pertaining to banking transactions;

b) To approve investment of surplus funds of the Company in various mutual funds, fixed deposits, govt. treasury bonds or any other securities, subject to limit as specified under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with limits set by Shareholders of the Company from time to time;

c) To approve any borrowing of money by the Company subject to limit as specified under the provisions of Section 180 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with limits set by Shareholders of the Company from time to time;

d) To grant loans or give guarantee or provide security in respect of loans on behalf of the Company subject to limit as specified under the provisions of Section 186 or any other provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with limits set by Shareholders of the Company from time to time;

e) To approve transactions relating to foreign exchange exposure, derivative & hedging contracts including but not limited to forward cover and derivative products (within overall aforesaid limit of investment), including delegating such power to any other official of the Company;

f) To delegate authority to the Company officials, Authorised Representative to represent the Company at various Courts, National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Government authorities, Stock Exchange(s), Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) or Arbitration or any Court of Law or any Tribunal or any Quasi-Judicial or Statutory or Administrative Authority to attend, sign and submit applications, petitions, plaints, written statement, counterclaim, objection petition, Complaints, vakalatnamas, evidence, affidavits and all other documents, etc.;

g) To approve, sign and execute service agreements, consultancy agreements, technical support agreements, or any other agreements, accepting Purchase Order or purchase contracts or incurring of any commitments including delegating such power to any other official/employee/authorised Representative of the Company to sign and execute such agreements;

h) Allotment and Post-Allotment activities of Companys Securities. The scope of work of this Committee is to approve allotment, issue of Certificate/Letter of allotment, transfer, transmission, re-materialisation, issue of duplicate certificates, consolidation /split of Companys domestic and foreign Securities, (if any);

During the period under review, no meetings of Operations Committee were held.

13) REMUNERATION TO DIRECTORS, PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND HUMAN RESOURCES (HR)

Your Company had 8 employees as on March 31, 2024. The statement containing particulars of employees as required under Section 197(12) of the Act, read with Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is not applicable to the Company as no employees were in receipt of remuneration above the limits specified in Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

Further, the ratio of the remuneration of each Director to the median employees remuneration and other details in terms of Section 197(12) of the Act read along with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is annexed herewith as Annexure I and forms part of this report.

14) AUDITORS

A. STATUTORY AUDITOR

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 139 of the Act read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, M/s. R S R V & Associates, Chartered Accountants, (FRN: 115691W) is appointed as Statutory Auditor of the Company at 41st AGM held on September 21, 2022, to hold office for a period of 5 consecutive years from the conclusion of the 41st AGM till the conclusion of the 46th AGM to be held in 2027.

The report of the Statutory Auditor review does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark or disclaimer and the said report along with the notes is enclosed with the Financial Statements.

The Statutory Auditor was present at the last AGM. Further, the Auditor of the Company have not reported any fraud as specified under Section 143(12) of the Act.

B. SECRETARIAL AUDITOR

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Act, read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed M/s. Mitesh J. Shah & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries (Membership No.: F10070; Certificate of Practice No.: 12891), as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 to conduct the Secretarial Audit and issue the Secretarial Audit Report in Form MR-3. The report of the Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2023-24 is annexed as Annexure II to this Report.

The report is self-explanatory and does not have any other qualifications, reservation and adverse remarks for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 except following –

There has been a delay in Compliance to the provisions of regulation 3(5) and 3(6) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015 with respect to submission of Structured Digital Database (SDD) Compliance Certificate for the Quarter ended 31st December, 2023.

The Management explains -

"The SDD Compliance Certificate was duly acquired by the Company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 on January 11, 2024 from HRU & Associates, however due to a technical issue the same was not uploaded on BSE Listing Portal within the prescribed timeline. Thereafter, the same was uploaded by the Company on January 29, 2024 and as on date the Company is duly compliant with to the provisions of regulation 3(5) and 3(6) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015 with respect to submission of Structured Digital Database (SDD) Compliance Certificate."

The Secretarial Auditor of the Company was present at the last AGM of the Company. Further, the Secretarial Auditor of the Company has not reported any fraud as specified under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

C. INTERNAL AUDITOR

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 138 of the Act, read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed M/s. ASHP & Co., Practicing Chartered Accountants, Mumbai which has performed the duties of Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 and their report is reviewed by the Audit committee from time to time.

D. COST AUDITOR

Provisions of section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 3 of the Companies (Cost records and Audit) Rules, 2014 requiring maintenance and audit of cost records and appointment of cost auditor is not applicable to your Company.

15) NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY

The Nomination and Remuneration Policy of the Company outlines guidelines and procedures for appointing directors, evaluating their performance, determining their remuneration, and ensuring alignment with the Companys strategic goals and regulatory requirements. This policy aims to attract and retain qualified directors, promote transparency, and align director compensation with company performance and stakeholder interests.

The Company has a Nomination and Remuneration Policy for Directors and Senior Managerial Personnel in compliance with the provisions of Section 178 of the Act and as approved by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board. The policy inter-alia covers the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other senior management appointment and remuneration. It is driven by the success and performance of the individual employees and the Company. Through its compensation programme, the Company endeavors to attract, retain, develop and motivate a high-performance workforce.

The Committee periodically reviews the composition of the Board with the objective of achieving an optimum balance of size, skills, independence, knowledge, age, gender and experience. The policy is available on website of the Company at web link http://www.luharukamediainfra.com/InvestorsRelation.aspx. The policy covers the following aspects:

• Appointment of Directors, KMPs and other senior management

• To evaluate the performance of the members of the Board.

• To ensure remuneration payable to Directors, KMPs & other senior Management and to strike appropriate balance and commensurate among others with the functioning of the Company and its long-term objectives.

• To retain motivate and promote talent within the Company and to ensure long term sustainability of the managerial persons and create a competitive advantage.

• To recommend to the board, all remuneration, in whatever form, payable to senior management.

16) CODE OF CONDUCT FOR PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING

The Company has adopted the Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information and Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in compliance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 ("Insider Trading Regulations").

Pursuant to above, the Company has put in place adequate and effective system of internal controls to ensure compliance with the requirements of Insider Trading Regulations.

The Code is available on website of the Company at web link: http://www.luharukamediainfra.com/Investors Relation.aspx.

17) RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

During the year under review, all related party transactions entered into are at an arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business. Prior omnibus approval of the Audit Committee is obtained for Related Party Transactions which are of a repetitive nature, entered into in the ordinary course of business and at arms length. All related party transactions are placed before the Audit Committee and Board of Directors for their review and approval on quarterly basis. There were no material contracts or arrangements or transactions with related parties, therefore Form AOC-2 does not form part of this report. Details of the Related Party Transactions are provided in the accompanying Financial Statements which form part of this Annual Report.

The Company has put in place a policy for related party transactions ("RPT policy") which has been reviewed and approved by the Audit Committee and Board of Directors respectively. The RPT policy provides for identification of related party and related party transactions, materiality of related party transactions, necessary approvals by the Audit Committee/Board of Directors/ Shareholders of related party transactions and subsequent material modification thereof, reporting and disclosure requirements in compliance with the provisions of the Act and the SEBI Listing Regulations. The RPT policy has been uploaded on the website of the Company and can be accessed at the following link http://www.luharukamediainfra.com/ InvestorsRelation.aspx.

18) WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY / VIGIL MECHANISM

A Whistleblower Policy, also known as a Vigil Mechanism, ensures a confidential platform for employees and stakeholders to report concerns about unethical behavior, misconduct, or illegal activities within the organization. It aims to foster a culture of transparency, integrity, and accountability, providing assurances that disclosures will be investigated promptly and impartially without fear of retaliation, thereby safeguarding the interests of all stakeholders and upholding ethical standards. In compliance with Section 177(9) of the Act and Regulation 22 of SEBI Listing Regulation, your Company has adopted a Vigil Mechanism /Whistle Blower Policy. The Audit Committee oversees the functioning of this policy. The Companys Vigil Mechanism/ Whistle Blower Policy aims to provide the appropriate platform and protection for Whistle Blowers to report instances of fraud and mismanagement, if any, to promote reporting of any unethical or improper practice or violation of the Companys Code of Conduct or complaints regarding accounting, auditing, internal controls or suspected incidents of violation of applicable laws and regulations including the Companys ethics policy or Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in the Company, Code of Fair practices and Disclosure. The Vigil Mechanism provides a mechanism for employees of the Company to approach the Chairperson of the Audit Committee of the Company for redressal.

Details of the Vigil Mechanism and Whistleblower policy are made available on the Companys website at http://www.luharukamediainfra.com/InvestorsRelation.aspx.

During the financial year 2023-24, no cases under this mechanism were reported to the Company.

19) PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE

Your Company is committed to upheld and maintain the dignity of women employees and to provide a safe and conducive work environment to all its employees and associates working in the Company. In compliance with the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, your Company has put in place Policy on Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy.

Your Company has in place an Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary and trainees) are covered under this policy.

The following is a summary of sexual harassment complaints received and disposed of during the year:

Particulars No of Complaints Number of complaints pending at the beginning of the year, i.e April 01, 2023 Nil Number of complaints received during the year Nil Number of complaints disposed of during the year Nil Number of cases pending at the end of the year, i.e. March 31, 2024 Nil

20) ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to section 92(3) read with section 134(3)(a) of the Act, the Annual Return of the Company for financial year 2023-24 is available on Companys website at http://www.luharukamediainfra.com/InvestorsRelation.aspx.

21) DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134 of the Act, and to the best of Boards knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained by them, your Directors confirm the following statements:

i. In the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there are no material departures;

ii. The Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and the profits of the Company for the financial year under review;

iii. The Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

iv. The Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

v. The Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and operating effectively;

vi. The Directors had devised proper system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such system are adequate and operating effectively.

22) MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

Management Discussion and Analysis Report as stipulated under the Regulation 34(2)(e) of the SEBI Listing Regulations and is presented in a separate section forming part of this Annual Report. It provides details about the overall industry structure, global and domestic economic scenarios, developments in business operations / performance of the Companys various businesses, internal controls and their adequacy, risk management systems, human resources and other material developments during the financial year 2023-24.

23) INTERNAL SYSTEMS AND CONTROL THEIR ADEQUACY

The Board has laid down standards, processes and procedures for implementing the internal financial controls across the organization. After considering the framework of existing internal financial controls and compliance systems, work performed by the Internal, Statutory and Secretarial Auditors and external consultants; reviews performed by the Management and relevant Board Committees including the Audit Committee, the Board is of the opinion that the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements were adequate and effective during the Financial Year under review. The Company continues to ensure proper and adequate systems and procedures commensurate with its size and nature of its business.

24) CONSERVATION OF ENERGY AND TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION

The operations of your Company are not energy intensive and hence, disclosure pursuant to the provisions of section 134(3) (m) of the Act read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are not applicable. However, the Company is taking all possible measures to conserve energy. Several environment friendly measures are adopted by the Company. The Company continued to give major emphasis for conservation of Energy. The Companys operations do not require significant import of technology.

25) FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

Details of foreign exchange earnings and outgo required under Section 134 (3) (m) of the Act read with Rule 8 (3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are as under:

Particulars Year Ended March 31, 2024 Year Ended March 31, 2023 Foreign Exchange Used Nil Nil Foreign Exchange Earned Nil Nil

26) CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY ("CSR")

The Company does not come under the purview of the provisions of Section 135 of the Act read with the Rules prescribed therein, relating to Corporate Social Responsibility.

27) BUSINESS RISK MANAGEMENT

Business risk management involves identifying, assessing, and mitigating potential threats and uncertainties that could impact the achievement of the companys objectives and overall performance.

Your Company has in place a mechanism to identify, assess, monitor and mitigate various risks to key business objectives. Major risks identified by the businesses and functions are systematically addressed through mitigating actions on a continuing basis. The Company has been addressing various risks impacting the Company and the policy of the Company on risk management is provided in this annual report in Management Discussion and Analysis.

28) PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS

The loans made, guarantee given or security provided in the ordinary course of business by a NBFC registered with RBI are exempt from the applicability of the provisions of Section 186 of the Act. As such, the particulars of loans and guarantee have not been disclosed in this Report. Pursuant to Regulations 34(3) of the Listing Regulations, 2015, the particulars of loans / advances have been disclosed in the notes to financial statements.

29) MANAGING DIRECTOR & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER CERTIFICATION

The Managing Director ("MD") and Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") have certified to the Board about compliance by the Company in accordance with Regulation 17(8) read with Part B of Schedule II of the Listing Regulations for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and the same forms part of this Annual Report.

30) SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS

During the financial year 2023-24, there were no significant or material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals impacting the going concern status and operations of the Company in future.

31) SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

Your Company has complied with all applicable Secretarial Standard issued and notified by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and approved as such by the Central Government.

32) GENERAL DISCLOSURE

There has been no change in the nature of business of the Company;

There was no revision in the financial statements;

During the year under review, there were no instances of non-exercising of voting rights in respect of shares purchased directly by employees under a scheme pursuant to section 67(3) of the Act, read with rule 16(4) of Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014.

During the year under review, no funds were raised through preferential allotment or qualified institutional placement.

The Company has complied with relevant guidelines as prescribed by Reserve Bank of India from time to time and filed necessary forms as required by the NBFCs.

During the year under review, the Company has not made any application under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code,

2016 and there is no proceeding pending under the said Code as at the end of the financial year;

During the year, the Company has not undergone any one-time settlement and therefore the disclosure in this regard is not applicable.

33) ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your Directors wish to express their gratitude for the guidance and co-operation received from the Financial Institutions, Banks, various Central and State Government Departments besides the Customers and Suppliers during the year under report. The Directors place on record their deep appreciation of the devoted services of all the employees. The Directors, particularly, wish to acknowledge and place on record the continuous support and guidance of all the shareholders and, more importantly, for the confidence reposed in the Companys management.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

LUHARUKA MEDIA & INFRA LIMITED

Sd/-

ANKUR AGRAWAL

CHAIRPERSON & MANAGING DIRECTOR

DIN: 06408167

Date: July 29, 2024

Place: Mumbai