To the Members of Lyka Labs Limited Report on the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Lyka Labs Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive

Income), the Cash Flow Statement, the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, and its loss, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. There are no key audit matters to be disclosed.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies

Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in

India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. A. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law relating to preparation of the aforesaid financial statements have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account maintained for the purpose of preparation of the financial statements. d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies

(Accounts) Rules, 2014. e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; and g. In With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of under Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

B. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31st March, 2024 on its financial position in its financial statements Refer Note 36 to the financial statements. b. The Company has made provisions, as required under the applicable Law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any on long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. c. There has been no delay in transferring of amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31st March, 2024. d. (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note no. 51(v) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note no. 51(vi) to the Standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(iii) Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement. e. The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year. f. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023.

Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software. Further, the audit trail feature has not been tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the Company as per statutory requirements.

For D. Kothary & Co Chartered Accountants Firm Regn No. 105335W Mehul N. Patel (Partner) Place: Mumbai Membership No. 132650 Date: May 21, 2024 UDIN: 24132650BKBIHC1464

Annexure A to Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date)

i. In respect of its Property, Plant & Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment on the basis of available information; (B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets;

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has a regular programme of physical of Property, plant & equipment by which all Property, Plant and Equipment of the Company are being verified in a phased periodical manner, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its business. Pursuant to the program, a portion of Property, plant and equipment has been physically verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed verification conducted during the year as compared with the book records.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the title deeds of immovable properties disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year;

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder; ii. In respect of its inventories:

a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, verification the frequency of such is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. Inventories lying with third parties have been confirmed by them as at March 31, 2024 and discrepancies were not noticed in respect of such confirmations

b) As Disclosed in note 21 to the standalone financial statements, the Company has been sanctoined working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees by banks based on thr security of current assets. The quarterly statements, in respect of the working capital limits have been filed by the company with such banks and such statenments are in agreement with the books of the company for the respective periods which were not subject to audit. iii. In respect of loans and advances, guarantee or security provided: a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the company has made investments in and provided loans or advances in the nature of loans or guarantee, to subsidiaries during the year as per details given below.

(A) The aggregate amount during the year is Rs. 298 lakhs, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to subsidiaries is Rs. 219 lakhs;

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinions the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans and advances in the nature of loans year and guarantees provided the during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the company;

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans granted or advances in the nature of loans provided by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are regular as per stipulation.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in respect of loans granted and advances in the nature of loans provided by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties;

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause (iii)(f ) is not applicable.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company had received National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order dated 22nd January, 2016, granting extension of time for repayment of Fixed

Deposits. During the year, the Company has repaid deposits that were claimed aggregating to 31.12 lakhs and transferred to IEPF 3.11 lakhs. As regards the balance of unclaimed deposits Nil (Refer note no. 37).

vi. The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for manufacturing Bulk Drugs and Formulations. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended, prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained by the Company. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete. vii. In respect of statutory dues:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of accounts in respect of undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Duty of Custom or Cess or other statutory dues applicable to the Company have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Duty of Custom or Cess or other statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities by the Company on account of any dispute except as given below:

Sr. No. Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. in Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Name of the forum 1 Demand under Drugs Price control Order 1061.96 Demands raised in 1987,1990 and 1995 Gujarat High Court 2 Maharashtra Value Added Tax 369.38 2014-2015 Joint Commissioner of Sales Tax (Appeal) 3 Central Sales Tax 22.24 2014-2015 Joint Commissioner of Sales Tax (Appeal) 4 Gujarat Sales Tax 39.63 2002-2003 Commissioner Of Sales Tax (Appeals) 5 Income Tax 80.85 AY 2010-2011 Commissioner of Income Tax (Applied to Tribunal) 155.40 AY 2011-2012 Commissioner of Income Tax (Applied to Tribunal) 61.78 AY 2014-2015 Commissioner of Income Tax (Applied to Tribunal) 0.42 AY 2018-2019 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 80.76 AY 2014-2015 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals)

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions which are not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). ix. (a)

Based on our audit procedures and as per the information and explanations given by management,the Company has not defaulted in repayment of its loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. The Company had repaid the Debenture as per the Order of NCLT dated 22nd May, 2017 and 13.00 lakh is outstanding as on 31st March, 2024 due to cheques returned undelivered / unclaimed. (Refer Note no. 38)

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and representation received from the management of the Company, and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has taken term loan during the year and it has been utilized for the purpose it was obtained.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised by the Company on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. x. (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made preferential allotment of equity shares and equity warrants during the year, the requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were obtained.

xi. (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under Sub-section (12) of

Section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the Auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year and up to the date of this report. xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable. xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system as per the provisions of section 138 of the Act which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the reports issued by the Internal Auditors of the Company during the year and covering the period upto 31st March, 2024.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with any of its directors or persons connected to its directors, and hence provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a),(b),(c) and (d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. The provisions of section 135 are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable.

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report To the Members of Lyka Labs Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the

Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Lyka Labs Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the

Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.