SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹164.29
Prev. Close₹163.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹287.85
Day's High₹167.19
Day's Low₹153.3
52 Week's High₹176.59
52 Week's Low₹97.9
Book Value₹36.64
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)560.26
P/E147.03
EPS1.11
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
42.16
48.13
28.69
28.69
Preference Capital
1.08
1.08
0.78
0.71
Reserves
57.17
28.3
15.75
-24.28
Net Worth
100.41
77.51
45.22
5.12
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
164.34
62.26
33.67
41.68
yoy growth (%)
163.95
84.92
-19.21
-46.56
Raw materials
-30.86
-23.52
-15.48
-21.53
As % of sales
18.77
37.77
45.99
51.66
Employee costs
-16.21
-13.02
-10.57
-10.89
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
64.9
-16.96
-24.24
-12.69
Depreciation
-15.38
-8.04
-5.64
-6.3
Tax paid
-20.33
3.93
-1.19
0.38
Working capital
29.28
5.11
-23.18
16.67
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
163.95
84.92
-19.21
-46.56
Op profit growth
575.87
-742.93
333.98
-102.37
EBIT growth
887.98
-262.21
7.28
-127.49
Net profit growth
-375.97
-72.81
390.71
5,718.25
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
111.19
93.07
194.08
86.25
61.49
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
111.19
93.07
194.08
86.25
61.49
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.45
3.4
2.09
1.56
3.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
KUNAL NARENDRA GANDHI
Executive Director & CFO
Yogesh B Shah
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Dhara P. Shah
Chairman & Independent Directo
Babulal Jain
Non Executive Director
Prashant Godha
Non Executive Director
Shashil Mendonsa
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shekhar R Singh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Lyka Labs Ltd
Summary
Initially manufacturing formulations, Lyka Labs Limited brought bulk drugs into its operational fold by amalgamating Lyphin Chemicals Pvt Ltd with itself in Apr. 83. It also added a range of ayurvedic and animal health care products over the years. In 1990, it diversified into marketing medical and diagnostic equipment and instruments of Bekton Dickinson, US; Airsep Corporation, US; Coloplast, Denmark; and Terumo Corporation, Japan. Lyka Exports is the subsidiary of the company. The Company is engaged in the business of pharmaceutical and related activities, including research.The company offers a broad range of antibiotics used as life-savers and to treat minor infections. It has a fairly widespread product base with tropical steroids for skin disorders, anti-cancer products, cardio-vascular drugs and anti-inflammatory products. Lyka introduced, in India, cough lozenges containing dextromethorphan hydrobromide (DMR), favoured internationally as an effective and safe cough suppressant. Lyka has two formulations division and a bulk drugs division. It also set up additional manufacturing facilities for ointments. As part of its diversification, it has invested in Relic Finance, a company carrying on the business of finance and merchant banking.A GOI-recognised Export House, it received the Certificate of Merit for its excellent export performance in 1993-94. In the same year, it received an award from CHEMEXCIL for its outstanding performance.During 1997-98, the companys admini
Read More
The Lyka Labs Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹156.98 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lyka Labs Ltd is ₹560.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Lyka Labs Ltd is 147.03 and 4.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lyka Labs Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lyka Labs Ltd is ₹97.9 and ₹176.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Lyka Labs Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 52.15%, 3 Years at -9.70%, 1 Year at 25.82%, 6 Month at 51.75%, 3 Month at 16.84% and 1 Month at -0.27%.
