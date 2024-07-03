iifl-logo-icon 1
Lyka Labs Ltd Share Price

156.98
(-3.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open164.29
  • Day's High167.19
  • 52 Wk High176.59
  • Prev. Close163.5
  • Day's Low153.3
  • 52 Wk Low 97.9
  • Turnover (lac)287.85
  • P/E147.03
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value36.64
  • EPS1.11
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)560.26
  • Div. Yield0
Lyka Labs Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

164.29

Prev. Close

163.5

Turnover(Lac.)

287.85

Day's High

167.19

Day's Low

153.3

52 Week's High

176.59

52 Week's Low

97.9

Book Value

36.64

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

560.26

P/E

147.03

EPS

1.11

Divi. Yield

0

Lyka Labs Ltd Corporate Action

15 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

15 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 Jul, 2024

18 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

Lyka Labs Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

15 Oct 2024|08:54 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.

Lyka Labs Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:01 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.10%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.10%

Non-Promoter- 0.82%

Institutions: 0.82%

Non-Institutions: 41.07%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Lyka Labs Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

42.16

48.13

28.69

28.69

Preference Capital

1.08

1.08

0.78

0.71

Reserves

57.17

28.3

15.75

-24.28

Net Worth

100.41

77.51

45.22

5.12

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

164.34

62.26

33.67

41.68

yoy growth (%)

163.95

84.92

-19.21

-46.56

Raw materials

-30.86

-23.52

-15.48

-21.53

As % of sales

18.77

37.77

45.99

51.66

Employee costs

-16.21

-13.02

-10.57

-10.89

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

64.9

-16.96

-24.24

-12.69

Depreciation

-15.38

-8.04

-5.64

-6.3

Tax paid

-20.33

3.93

-1.19

0.38

Working capital

29.28

5.11

-23.18

16.67

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

163.95

84.92

-19.21

-46.56

Op profit growth

575.87

-742.93

333.98

-102.37

EBIT growth

887.98

-262.21

7.28

-127.49

Net profit growth

-375.97

-72.81

390.71

5,718.25

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

111.19

93.07

194.08

86.25

61.49

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

111.19

93.07

194.08

86.25

61.49

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.45

3.4

2.09

1.56

3.09

Lyka Labs Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Lyka Labs Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

KUNAL NARENDRA GANDHI

Executive Director & CFO

Yogesh B Shah

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Dhara P. Shah

Chairman & Independent Directo

Babulal Jain

Non Executive Director

Prashant Godha

Non Executive Director

Shashil Mendonsa

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shekhar R Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Lyka Labs Ltd

Summary

Initially manufacturing formulations, Lyka Labs Limited brought bulk drugs into its operational fold by amalgamating Lyphin Chemicals Pvt Ltd with itself in Apr. 83. It also added a range of ayurvedic and animal health care products over the years. In 1990, it diversified into marketing medical and diagnostic equipment and instruments of Bekton Dickinson, US; Airsep Corporation, US; Coloplast, Denmark; and Terumo Corporation, Japan. Lyka Exports is the subsidiary of the company. The Company is engaged in the business of pharmaceutical and related activities, including research.The company offers a broad range of antibiotics used as life-savers and to treat minor infections. It has a fairly widespread product base with tropical steroids for skin disorders, anti-cancer products, cardio-vascular drugs and anti-inflammatory products. Lyka introduced, in India, cough lozenges containing dextromethorphan hydrobromide (DMR), favoured internationally as an effective and safe cough suppressant. Lyka has two formulations division and a bulk drugs division. It also set up additional manufacturing facilities for ointments. As part of its diversification, it has invested in Relic Finance, a company carrying on the business of finance and merchant banking.A GOI-recognised Export House, it received the Certificate of Merit for its excellent export performance in 1993-94. In the same year, it received an award from CHEMEXCIL for its outstanding performance.During 1997-98, the companys admini
Company FAQs

What is the Lyka Labs Ltd share price today?

The Lyka Labs Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹156.98 today.

What is the Market Cap of Lyka Labs Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lyka Labs Ltd is ₹560.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Lyka Labs Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Lyka Labs Ltd is 147.03 and 4.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Lyka Labs Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lyka Labs Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lyka Labs Ltd is ₹97.9 and ₹176.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Lyka Labs Ltd?

Lyka Labs Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 52.15%, 3 Years at -9.70%, 1 Year at 25.82%, 6 Month at 51.75%, 3 Month at 16.84% and 1 Month at -0.27%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Lyka Labs Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Lyka Labs Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.10 %
Institutions - 0.82 %
Public - 41.08 %

