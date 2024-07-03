Summary

Initially manufacturing formulations, Lyka Labs Limited brought bulk drugs into its operational fold by amalgamating Lyphin Chemicals Pvt Ltd with itself in Apr. 83. It also added a range of ayurvedic and animal health care products over the years. In 1990, it diversified into marketing medical and diagnostic equipment and instruments of Bekton Dickinson, US; Airsep Corporation, US; Coloplast, Denmark; and Terumo Corporation, Japan. Lyka Exports is the subsidiary of the company. The Company is engaged in the business of pharmaceutical and related activities, including research.The company offers a broad range of antibiotics used as life-savers and to treat minor infections. It has a fairly widespread product base with tropical steroids for skin disorders, anti-cancer products, cardio-vascular drugs and anti-inflammatory products. Lyka introduced, in India, cough lozenges containing dextromethorphan hydrobromide (DMR), favoured internationally as an effective and safe cough suppressant. Lyka has two formulations division and a bulk drugs division. It also set up additional manufacturing facilities for ointments. As part of its diversification, it has invested in Relic Finance, a company carrying on the business of finance and merchant banking.A GOI-recognised Export House, it received the Certificate of Merit for its excellent export performance in 1993-94. In the same year, it received an award from CHEMEXCIL for its outstanding performance.During 1997-98, the companys admini

