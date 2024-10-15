Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
125.02
40.43
-13.22
18.34
Op profit growth
413.87
-636.57
93.13
-46.5
EBIT growth
564.74
-250.44
20.59
-43.91
Net profit growth
-437.52
-80.91
990.77
-67.87
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
52.11
22.82
-5.97
-2.68
EBIT margin
44.25
14.98
-13.98
-10.06
Net profit margin
20.09
-13.39
-98.57
-7.84
RoCE
59.98
9.77
-6.39
-4.61
RoNW
-177.75
14.89
-100.16
-2.94
RoA
6.8
-2.18
-11.26
-0.9
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
13.4
-3.52
-21.83
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
7.54
-6.92
-23.89
-4.57
Book value per share
4.92
-8.74
-4.77
15.6
Valuation ratios
P/E
10.11
-7.38
-0.58
0
P/CEPS
17.96
-3.75
-0.53
-5.35
P/B
29.16
-2.89
-2.55
1.6
EV/EBIDTA
4.85
10.82
-288.04
850.81
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-31.63
-31.14
2.59
-63.5
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
25.5
35.35
67.36
90.57
Inventory days
11.76
23.35
40.79
46.92
Creditor days
-54.92
-96.77
-121.49
-122.31
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-4.26
-0.49
0.42
0.99
Net debt / equity
7.97
-6.19
-9.51
2.13
Net debt / op. profit
1.11
7.89
-35.53
-49.39
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-27.29
-44.01
-58.28
-55.44
Employee costs
-9.3
-16.88
-22.56
-20.74
Other costs
-11.28
-16.27
-25.12
-26.49
