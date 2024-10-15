iifl-logo-icon 1
Lyka Labs Ltd Key Ratios

158.45
(0.42%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:19:57 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

125.02

40.43

-13.22

18.34

Op profit growth

413.87

-636.57

93.13

-46.5

EBIT growth

564.74

-250.44

20.59

-43.91

Net profit growth

-437.52

-80.91

990.77

-67.87

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

52.11

22.82

-5.97

-2.68

EBIT margin

44.25

14.98

-13.98

-10.06

Net profit margin

20.09

-13.39

-98.57

-7.84

RoCE

59.98

9.77

-6.39

-4.61

RoNW

-177.75

14.89

-100.16

-2.94

RoA

6.8

-2.18

-11.26

-0.9

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

13.4

-3.52

-21.83

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

7.54

-6.92

-23.89

-4.57

Book value per share

4.92

-8.74

-4.77

15.6

Valuation ratios

P/E

10.11

-7.38

-0.58

0

P/CEPS

17.96

-3.75

-0.53

-5.35

P/B

29.16

-2.89

-2.55

1.6

EV/EBIDTA

4.85

10.82

-288.04

850.81

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-31.63

-31.14

2.59

-63.5

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

25.5

35.35

67.36

90.57

Inventory days

11.76

23.35

40.79

46.92

Creditor days

-54.92

-96.77

-121.49

-122.31

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-4.26

-0.49

0.42

0.99

Net debt / equity

7.97

-6.19

-9.51

2.13

Net debt / op. profit

1.11

7.89

-35.53

-49.39

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-27.29

-44.01

-58.28

-55.44

Employee costs

-9.3

-16.88

-22.56

-20.74

Other costs

-11.28

-16.27

-25.12

-26.49

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

15 Oct 2024|08:54 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.

